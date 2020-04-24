US Videogame Sales Surge In March On lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO: Videogame sales in March hit their highest in over a decade, as users binged on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare due to lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus

Sales of gaming hardware, software and accessories in the US jumped 35pc to US$1.6 billion last month from a year earlier, the highest for the month since March 2008 when sales grew over 52pc to $1.8 billion, according to data from researcher NPD.

Analysts have expected gaming sales to benefit in the near-term from the stay-at-home orders.