RSL Speakers, which is primarily known for their low-priced factory-direct home audio subwoofers and speakers in the USA, has opened a Melbourne based warehouse and is selling direct, the only problem is that US media were given a press release bit not Australian audio media.

The Company claims in their recent US press release that Australian customers are now able to access nearly all the same benefits enjoyed by RSL’s US customers including a 30-day free in home trial.

ChannelNews understands that the Company initially looked at selling via the specialist audio channel but after consultation with local partners including Final Link Audio chose to go directly with the setting up of their Melbourne warehouse operation.

In the past the business which is moving to a similar model in Europe have tried to sell direct into the Australian market from the USA.

RSL which is owned by Roger Sound Labs, claims that their direct sell operation from the USA has resulted in Australian customers having to contend with ‘significant air freight costs, taxes and duties’.

“This has been a significant barrier to experiencing the RSL Speaker range” management claims.

The Company said that they will include GST in prices at checkout along with limited free shipping (additional costs may apply for remote areas and heavier items).

Customers can also expect swift order processing, typically within 1-2 business days.

“We’re excited to bring our factory-direct audio solutions closer to our customers in Australia,” said RSL Speakers Owner Drew Kallen.

“This expansion is part of strategic plan to grow our direct business model to better serve our international community, delivering the same exceptional quality, value, and support we’re known for,” remarked RSL founder, Joe Rodgers.

At this stage it appears that only select RSL products will be available in Australia.

The initial products include in Australian dollars:

Speedwoofer 10E – Black $599

Speedwoofer 10SMKII – Black $899

Speedwoofer 12S – Black $1,499

AT-4 / AR4 Wireless Audio Transmitter / Receiver $100 each.

Other benefits include

All pricing includes Tax (GST)

All pricing includes Limited Free Shipping to most metropolitan areas.

30-day In-home Trial

Flat Return Fee (varies by product)

P2/5 Year Warranty on the Speedwoofer 10E & 10S MKII

3/5 Year Warranty on the Speedwoofer 12S

Free U.S. Phone Support (4am-11am AEDT Tuesday – Saturday)

Email Support (same day or next business day reply)

The Company was Founded in Los Angeles, California in 1970.

RSL Speakers is a family-owned and operated, factory-direct loudspeaker manufacturer known for delivering high-performance audio solutions at accessible prices.

RSL’s patented Compression Guide™ technology and dedication to ground-up engineering ensures superior sound quality.

The business claims that their 30-day in-home trial and acclaimed support guarantees customer satisfaction.