The US is continuing its crackdown on cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab and has sanctioned 12 executives and senior leaders of the Russia-based company.

The sanctions against the individuals came a day after the US announced that it would ban the sales of antivirus software made by Russia’s Kaspersky Lab in the United States amid national security concerns.

“Today’s action against the leadership of Kaspersky Lab underscores our commitment to ensure the integrity of our cyber domain and to protect our citizens against malicious cyber threats,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement issued on Friday.

The individuals sanctioned by the Treasury Department on Friday include members of the boards of directors of Kaspersky Lab and Kaspersky Group.

These include Andrei Efremov, chief business development officer, as well as Andrei Tikhonov who is the chief operating officer.

However, Kaspersky Lab CEO and founder Eugene Kaspersky, as well as the company itself, have not been sanctioned.

The ban on the sale of Kaspersky within the US restricts inbound sales of Kaspersky software in the country and will also prohibit downloads of software updates, resales and licensing of the product.

The restrictions will take effect on September 29 to give businesses time to find alternatives.

New US business for Kaspersky will be blocked 30 days after the restrictions were announced on June 20.

Last week, Kaspersky responded to ban on its sales in the US by stating that it plans to “pursue all legally available options” to preserve its current operations. “Kaspersky believes that the Department of Commerce made its decision based on the present geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns, rather than on a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky’s products and services,” it said in a statement.

The Commerce Department also placed Kaspersky’s US, Russian, and UK operations on its Entity List over their “cooperation with Russian military and intelligence authorities in support of the Russian government’s cyber intelligence objectives.”