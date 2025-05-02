The market knows that Apple is incredibly arrogant now the Company is facing possible criminal charges after a US federal judge ruled the tech giant violated an antitrust order related to App Store restrictions, and management lied to a US Court, the news comes as a UK court ordered the US Company to pay out immediately what will be over $1 billion in fines for stealing patents.

Overnight it was revealed that Apple sales in China declined more than anticipated as a US judge singled out CEO Tim Cook for allegedly rejecting his deputies’ advice to comply with a recent court ruling.

Cook who appears to have given the US justice system a two finger salute is set to face the wrath of US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers who claims that Cook “chose poorly” when he directed his charges to allegedly defy a court order in connection with Apple’s long-running dispute with Epic Games.

The decision by Judge Rodgers to go after Cook comes as Apple was ordered by a UK court ordered to pay a whopping $786 million dollar lump sum payment by a UK court for infringing on patents owned by Optis Cellular Technology LLC, based out of Texas.

When you include interest and fees, Optis estimates the total sum to be in excess of one billion dollars.

This UK lawsuit was originally filed through London courts in 2019.

Apple’s app store problems unfolded after Epic Games the maker of the popular “Fortnite” game accused Apple of anticompetitive behaviour as it imposed stiff developer fees, resulting in a 2021 injunction that required Apple to allow developers to offer users alternative ways to pay for services and subscriptions outside the App Store.

Apple CEO Tim Cook overruled his top deputies and ordered them to violate a court injunction, according to the San Francisco federal judge who now wants to set an example in a move that could have ramifications for Cook.

“Internally, Phillip Schiller recommended that Apple comply with the Injunction,” Rogers wrote in the ruling, referring to Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

“But Tim Cook ignored Schiller and instead allowed Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and his finance team to convince him otherwise,” the judge wrote in a sharply worded opinion.

“Cook chose poorly.”

Rogers also accused another top Apple executive, Alex Roman, of having “outright lied” during the iPhone maker’s high-profile legal battle with Epic Games over its controversial App Store fees.

In the extraordinary ruling, Rogers, who was appointed to the federal bench by Barack Obama, made it clear that this was not a case of misunderstanding or negligence.

This was a case of Apple thinking that they are above the law claims observers.

In Australia Apple and their senior management are well known for their arrogance and bullying of retailers who they pay poor margins too to sell their products.

In reviewing the actions of Cook and the Apple global management team Judge Rogers claims that the evidence “more than meets the clear and convincing standard to find a violation,” Rogers ruled as she referring the matter to the US Attorney’s office to consider criminal contempt charges against Apple and relevant individuals including CEO Tim Cook.

In response, Apple issued a statement saying, “We strongly disagree with the decision. We will comply with the court’s order, and we will appeal.”

The New York Post claims that Roman, who holds the title of Apple’s vice president of finance, was accused by the judge of misleading the court in connection with the company’s controversial 27% commission on purchases made outside the App Store.

According to court documents, Roman falsely testified that Apple did not evaluate the costs developers would face when using alternative payment methods for linked-out purchases.

However, the judge found that Apple had in fact considered those external costs and intentionally set its commission high enough to exceed them, undermining the credibility of Roman’s claim.

Roman also told the court that Apple had not decided what fee to impose on these purchases until Jan. 16, 2024.

The judge rejected this statement as another falsehood, citing internal business records that showed Apple had already determined the key elements of its plan — including the 27% commission — back in July 2023.

The Apple-Epic dispute centres on Epic Games challenging Apple’s control over its App Store and in-app payment system, accusing the tech giant of anticompetitive behaviour after Apple removed the popular game “Fortnite” for bypassing its 30% commission.

Although Apple largely prevailed in the broader antitrust case, Epic secured a significant concession on this specific point aimed at curbing Apple’s dominance over digital commerce on iOS.

Effective immediately, Rogers ordered Apple to cease collecting commissions on purchases made via external links within apps.