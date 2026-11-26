US intelligence officials have reportedly found no evidence that Chinese authorities orchestrated a relationship between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese technology executive Alice Huang to obtain sensitive information.

According to The Wall Street Journal, congressional staff received a classified briefing on Tuesday outlining intelligence assessments that suggest the relationship may have been romantic rather than part of a coordinated espionage operation.

Officials cautioned that the assessment could change as further information emerges.

The briefing came just one day after Huang returned to his position as Nvidia CEO following intervention from US President Donald Trump, who assured the chipmaker that its co-founder did not pose a national security threat.

Huang stepped down earlier this month amid reports that Nvidia’s board was preparing to remove him following revelations about his personal relationships, including an alleged affair with another company executive.

US intelligence officials reportedly confirmed that China’s Ministry of State Security had approached Alice Huang for information and that she maintained contact with the agency during her relationship with the Nvidia chief.

However, investigators have found no indication that she provided the Chinese intelligence agency with information of significant value.

The briefing also examined the activities of Kang Wei, who has been described as Alice Huang’s husband. Officials reportedly identified him as an asset of China’s intelligence service who maintained regular contact with the agency.

US authorities remain divided over the national security implications of the relationship, with some officials arguing that any exchange of information with Chinese intelligence presents a serious risk.

Others have pointed to the legal obligations placed on Chinese business executives to cooperate with the country’s national security authorities.

The controversy comes amid intensifying competition between the US and China over advanced semiconductor technology, with Nvidia playing a central role in the global artificial intelligence industry.

Investigators are continuing to examine whether Huang’s relationship had any connection to the alleged illegal diversion of Nvidia chips to China in breach of US export restrictions.

Alice Huang previously held a senior position at Megaspeed International, an Nvidia partner accused of illegally supplying advanced chips to China.

She is also reportedly being investigated as part of two US Department of Justice probes involving alleged chip diversion by Megaspeed and Super Micro.

Nvidia’s board is continuing its own investigation into the matter.

Representatives from the Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Security Agency and Office of the Director of National Intelligence participated in Tuesday’s classified briefing.

US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio previously oversaw the preparation of a classified assessment examining the relationship, with Trump reportedly briefed on the matter on at least two occasions.

Huang is now preparing to face further scrutiny from US lawmakers, with private meetings scheduled with three House committees next Tuesday, followed by a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3.

Nvidia’s general counsel is also expected to brief House lawmakers.