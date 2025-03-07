The US House Judiciary Committee has ramped up its scrutiny of Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google and YouTube, by issuing a subpoena seeking internal communications between the company and the Biden administration.

The move stems from ongoing concerns about the tech industry’s role in moderating content, particularly related to Covid-19 misinformation and the broader conversation about censorship and free speech.

The Republican-majority committee is looking for detailed communications between Alphabet and the executive branch, as well as any discussions involving third parties concerning content moderation policies during President Joe Biden’s administration.

The subpoena notably mentions concerns about Google’s role in the federal government’s approach to censorship, with particular attention to YouTube’s involvement in moderating content tied to Covid-19 and conservative viewpoints.

The request builds on a series of revelations about the Biden administration’s alleged influence over tech platforms, including emails between the White House and Google related to content restrictions.

The committee aims to explore whether the government overstepped its bounds, coercing or colluding with companies like Alphabet to limit speech, a move the committee claims could have infringed on First Amendment rights.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives are being urged to provide documents that outline their company’s internal communications about the Biden administration’s interactions, along with any coordination with third-party organisations.

The committee is particularly interested in learning how Alphabet might have been pressured into taking action that led to content bans or limitations around discussions on topics like former President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Covid-19.

While Alphabet has yet to formally comment on the subpoena, spokesperson José Castañeda said the company is committed to cooperating with the committee and upholding its policies on free expression. “We continue to show the committee how we enforce our policies independently, rooted in our commitment to free expression,” Castañeda said.

This subpoena comes amid growing concerns from Republicans over what they perceive as bias and censorship in the tech industry. Similar inquiries have already targeted other major platforms like Meta, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitting last year that his company faced pressure from the Biden administration to remove content related to Covid-19.

The Republican-led investigation highlights a wider debate about the power of Big Tech companies and their role in moderating online content. While Alphabet has not yet disavowed its interactions with the Biden administration, the committee hopes that this investigation will shed light on the extent to which government and tech companies collaborated in limiting certain types of speech during the pandemic.

The subpoena is the latest in a long-running battle between the tech industry and US lawmakers, as calls for greater regulation of online platforms continue to intensify. As the case unfolds, many are watching closely to see how much influence the government has exerted on private companies to moderate content, and what legal ramifications may follow for the industry.