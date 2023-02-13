In the US in 2022, with Pandemic lockdowns in full effect, the digital home entertainment market grew 14 per cent, while DVD and Blu-ray dropped 20 per cent.

Overall, the total home entertainment market is now more than five times larger than the theatrical market in the US.

Even though titles like Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick were cinema hits, the box office is still finding times tough.

In 2022, the home entertainment market in the US raked in more than US36.5 billion. Of that, US%2.1 billion was through DVD/Blu-ray sales or rentals, the rest was though digital and online services.

According to the Digital Entertainment Group’s 2022 report, US consumer spending across digital and physical home entertainment formats in 2022 was more than $36.5 billion, an 11.4 per cent increase from the almost $33 billion consumers spent in 2021, driven by a raft of strong franchise properties.

“Consumers spent $34.5 billion on digital entertainment purchases, rentals (VOD) and subscriptions for the full year, a jump of 14 per cent over full year 2021.

“Spending on subscription streaming rose more than more than 17 per cent for full year 2022, topping $30 billion.”

While the financials for DVD and Blue-ray were down, some titles performed well – the most popular being The Batman, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Jurassic World: Dominion, Spiderman: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick.