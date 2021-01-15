HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
US-Banned Xiaomi Launches $99 Smart Speaker & Foldable eScooter In Australia

By | 15 Jan 2021
,

Chinese-owned Xiaomi, which is facing a blacklist in the US market, has launched its own branded smart speaker and a new eScooter in Australia.

The speaker, named the Mi Smart Speaker, is a cylindrical-shaped device with 12W sound power which is also compatible with Google Assistant.

It also has two speakers for high-quality stereo sound and works with Spotify, YouTube, Pandora, Deezer and Google Play Music. Two can be paired together in the same room for more amplified sound.

The speaker even enables control of Google Assistant compatible smart devices including TV, TV box, TV sticks, air purifiers, vacuums, cameras, bulbs, lamps, smart fans, smart plugin, projectors and more.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker is priced at $99.95, available now at mi-store.com.au and PC Byte.

“The Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker allows you to play music and control your home automation via voice. The LED lights on top are a nice added touch. “said George Saad, Chief Operating Officer of Panmi.

Xiaomi has also launched a next-generation foldable eScooter in Australia, the Himo H1.

This $1149 scooter weighs 14.5kg but can be folded down into a compact, A3-sized package and can travel up to 18km/h. It uses a brushless DC hub motor to rate the speed at 600 RPM. For electricity, the bicycle has a 7.5 Ah lithium battery and the battery is lightweight at only 1.8kg.

The Xiaomi Himo H1 is priced at $1149, available now at JB HI-FI and the Mi Store.

This week the U.S. Department of Defense under the outgoing Trump administration named nine Chinese firms to an investment blacklist, including Xiaomi.

This means American investors will need to divest their holdings in Xiaomi by November 11, 2021

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
