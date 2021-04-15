The US Government has ordered all three versions of Microsoft patches for its Exchange Server e-mail and calendar software that companies use in on-premises data centres.

The agencies have been warned that the vulnerabilities being patched pose an unacceptable risk to the federal enterprise and require an immediate and emergency action.

The updates come a month after Microsoft took action to respond to attacks on other flaws in Exchange Server, which the company said had been exploited by Chinese hackers.

But, unlike last time, Microsoft said it has not yet observed exploits of the newly discovered holes.

The new patches apply to the 2013, 2016 and 2019 versions of Exchange Server.