HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Microsoft > US Agencies Ordered To Install New MS Patches

US Agencies Ordered To Install New MS Patches

By | 15 Apr 2021

The US Government has ordered all three versions of Microsoft patches for its Exchange Server e-mail and calendar software that companies use in on-premises data centres.

The agencies have been warned that the vulnerabilities being patched pose an unacceptable risk to the federal enterprise and require an immediate and emergency action.

The updates come a month after Microsoft took action to respond to attacks on other flaws in Exchange Server, which the company said had been exploited by Chinese hackers.

But, unlike last time, Microsoft said it has not yet observed exploits of the newly discovered holes.

The new patches apply to the 2013, 2016 and 2019 versions of Exchange Server.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
FBI Intervene After Microsoft Exchange Server Hack
Microsoft Releases Newest Surface Laptop
US Senator Wants Big Tech Banned From Acquisitions
Microsoft Seals Nuance Deal For US$19.7B
More Oz Companies Hit By Ransomware: New Report
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony And Google Team Up To Bring 360 Reality Audio To Android
Google Latest News Sony
/
April 15, 2021
/
Employment Returning To Pre-Pandemic Rates As JobKeeper Ends
Appointment & Jobs Latest News
/
April 15, 2021
/
Apple Rumoured To Be Developing A Soundbar
Apple Hardware Latest News
/
April 15, 2021
/
ACCC Won’t Block Compare The Market From Increasing iSelect Stake
ACCC Communication Industry
/
April 15, 2021
/
D-Link Unveils New Enterprise Security Suite
D-Link Latest News
/
April 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony And Google Team Up To Bring 360 Reality Audio To Android
Google Latest News Sony
/
April 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Since its launch in late 2019, Sony’s immersive 360 Reality Audio has been slow to infiltrate the market, launching with...
Read More