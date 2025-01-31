Home > Latest News > UPS Stock Falls Sharply As It Slashes Amazon Business

UPS Stock Falls Sharply As It Slashes Amazon Business

By | 31 Jan 2025

United Parcel Services (UPS), one of the 20 logistic carrier partners that Amazon uses to fulfil deliveries in Australia, saw its share price nosedive as it confirmed that it would reduce the scale of its business with its biggest customer.

Its share price fell more than 13% on Thursday to trade at the U$114.9 (A$185.02) mark as it projected a decline in revenue for the current year, with one of the main reasons being its plans to phase out more than half of the business it does with Amazon over the next 18 months.

UPS said it has reached a deal in principle with Amazon to cut its shipping volume by more than 50% by June 2026.

“Amazon is our largest customer, but it’s not our most profitable customer,” said Chief Executive Carol Tome, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Amazon’s business accounted for nearly 12% of UPS’s total revenue last year, or about A$1.72 billion.

 

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel has reportedly said it was UPS that requested the reduction in volume to address their own operational needs. “We certainly respect their decision,” Nantel said. “We’ll continue to partner with them and many other carriers to serve our customers.”

For the current year, UPS expects total revenue of U$89 billion (A$143.31 billion), a 2.3% decrease from 2024.

The company’s 2025 guidance includes an operating-margin target of about 10.8%, an increase from the 9.3% it reached in 2024.

UPS revenue rose 1.5%, to $25.3 billion (A$40.74 billion), in the fourth quarter, just missing analyst forecasts for $25.41 billion (A$40.92 billion).

Earnings came in at U$1.72 billion (A$2.77 billion), up from $1.61 billion (A$2.59 billion).

 

The UPS decision to slash its business with Amazon is expected to have a limited impact on Australian deliveries as UPS is one of 20 logistic carrier partners for Amazon in the country.

One of Amazon’s major partners here is Australia Post, which between November and December 2024, delivered almost 103 million parcels, beating the previous year by 3.1%.

Approximately 2,800 parcels were delivered to Australian households every minute in November and December, with 7.6 million households making at least one purchase online during this period.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Amazon Music Hikes Subscription Prices
Amazon’s New Payment Option Directly Debits Bank Accounts
Costco Heading For Fight With Trump Administration Over ‘Woke’ DEI Program Support
Amazon Has A Problem: Alexa Needs To Stop Hallucinating
Apple, Amazon Defeat ‘Collusion’ Lawsuit
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

AO Tennis Investment Pays Off For Haier
Latest News
/
January 31, 2025
/
Apple Selling Fewer iPhones Some Markets Fell Over 10%
Latest News
/
January 31, 2025
/
Whirlpool & Kitchen Aid Company Struggles Revenues Crash 18.7% Shares Down
Latest News
/
January 31, 2025
/
Amazon Music Hikes Subscription Prices
Latest News
/
January 31, 2025
/
Case Against Spotify Dismissed, Judge Says Bundling Is Fine
Latest News
/
January 31, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

AO Tennis Investment Pays Off For Haier
Latest News
/
January 31, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Haier who tipped millions into sponsorship of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament appear to have hit the jackpot with millions...
Read More