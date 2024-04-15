Last week, OpenAI introduced its updated GPT-4 Turbo version to developers via the OpenAI API.

On Thursday, it followed that by rolling that out to its ChatGPT platform.

ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise subscribers can now access the upgraded GPT-4 Turbo version which is said to have improvements across day-to-day responses including writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding.

A chart released by OpenAI alongside the announcement of the new platform stated that, compared to the January 2024 version of GPT-4 Turbo, the upgraded version outperforms its predecessor on a series of benchmarks used to test the proficiency of AI models including the MMLU (Measuring Massive Multitask Language Understanding), MATH (Measuring Mathematical Problem Solving With the MATH Dataset), and GPQA (A Graduate-Level Google-Proof Q&A Benchmark).

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, that new version of GPT-4 Turo is “significantly smarter and more pleasant to use.”

This new model also has more up-to-date knowledge base. It was trained on publicly available data up to December 2023.

The previous edition of GPT-4 Turbo available in ChatGPT had an April 2023 cut-off.

Microsoft invested as much as A$15.45 billion into OpenAI last year.

As ChatGPT becomes more sophisticated and gains a wider following, it has also been accused of violating Europe’s data privacy law. In January, Italy’s Data Protection Authority, known as the Garante, notified OpenAI about “breaches of data protection.”

It was reported Italian regulators are “concerned that younger users may be exposed to inappropriate content generated by the chatbot.” OpenAI requires users to be at least 13 years old, and those under 18 must have parent or legal guardian’s permission.