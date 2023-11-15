Following a widely spread rumour, Samsung has denied it is creating a mid-range foldable smartphone that could arrive in 2024.

A spokesperson has reportedly said, “We don’t plan to manufacture foldable smartphones that are priced in the midrange, and the latest rumours are groundless.”

It’s believed the rumours was adopted due to the offering of phones at more affordable prices for those unwilling and unable to pay the higher price tags.

Samsung has seen success with its mid-range Galaxy A-Series phones, which shows the company isn’t above providing multiple price points.

Experts are thinking Samsung may not have the capability to produce foldables, maintaining the same durability and quality standards, while also lowering the price. This has yet to be confirmed.