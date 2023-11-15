HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Won’t Release A Mid-Range Foldable

Samsung Won’t Release A Mid-Range Foldable

By | 15 Nov 2023

Following a widely spread rumour, Samsung has denied it is creating a mid-range foldable smartphone that could arrive in 2024.

A spokesperson has reportedly said, “We don’t plan to manufacture foldable smartphones that are priced in the midrange, and the latest rumours are groundless.”

It’s believed the rumours was adopted due to the offering of phones at more affordable prices for those unwilling and unable to pay the higher price tags.

Samsung has seen success with its mid-range Galaxy A-Series phones, which shows the company isn’t above providing multiple price points.

Experts are thinking Samsung may not have the capability to produce foldables, maintaining the same durability and quality standards, while also lowering the price. This has yet to be confirmed.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Alphabet CEO Exposes Secrets In Google’s Legal Battle
Renders Leaked For Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7
Samsung Paid Billions To Prop Up Google Services
Samsung One UI 6 Added To 30 Devices In 45 Days
Full Details Leaked For Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Beware Of Black Friday Deals: Study Finds 1.4M Aussies Scammed
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
Uniden Launches Next-Gen Handheld Radio Series
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
New xMEMS Micro Speaker Uses Navy Sonar Tech
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
Humane Attempts To Revolutionise Tech With New Ai Pin
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
Google Maps Gains AI Improvements
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Beware Of Black Friday Deals: Study Finds 1.4M Aussies Scammed
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
In a new study commissioned by ING, 92% of Black Friday shoppers say they will be vigilant not to fall...
Read More