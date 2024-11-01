Home > Latest News > Easy Streaming Revenue Pours In At Universal Music

Easy Streaming Revenue Pours In At Universal Music

By | 1 Nov 2024

Record labels used to record bands; press their vinyl or CD singles, EPs and LPs; store them in warehouses; ship them to retailers; have remaindered stock sent back; and work out what the hell to do with all that unwanted audio.

It was a logistical nightmare, and one that record labels have all but managed to wipe their hands of.

They still record the bands – driving many into debt they’ll never pay off – but today they send everything digitally. No warehouses, no trucks, no returns. Well, a few, but not many. Money for old rope.

Still, you need the artists before you can send the files, and industry behemoth Universal Music Group can thank the likes of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan [pictured at top] and Post Malone for revenue growth this quarter, according to company financials released overnight.

Overall revenue of €8.39 billion (A$13.9 billion) in the nine months to September 30, 2024, represented an increase of 6.3 per cent year-on-year, “driven by strong growth in all segments”, UMG said. Excluding a prior-year item affecting comparability, revenue grew 7 per cent year-on-year.

 

Post Malone.

In the third quarter 2024 recorded music revenues were €2.15 billion (A$3.56 billion), up 5.4 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Subscription revenue grew 7.6 per cent year-on-year, “driven primarily by the growth in global subscribers, as well as price increases at certain platforms”.

However ad-based streaming revenue declined 0.8% year-over-year in the third quarter “due to mixed performance at advertising-based platform partners as the digital advertising market remains volatile”.

Downloads and other digital revenue in the third quarter declined 28.8 per cent year-on-year, “attributable to the continued format shift towards streaming”.’

 

 

Some of the labels owned by UMG.

Licence and other revenue increased 20.4% year-over-year in the quarter, “due to improvements in synchronisation income, greater live and brands income and increased direct-to-consumer related activities”.

In the third quarter of 2024 revenue was €2.87 billion (A$4.75 billion), an increase of 4.3 per cent year-on-year.

Last year’s figure included a €53 million (A$88 million) “benefit in Music Publishing from the accrual for a catch-up payment from certain digital service providers” (think of it as back pay), and if you take this out, revenue for the third quarter grew 6.3 per cent.

 

UMG subsidiary Island Australia, roster.

Top sellers in the prior-year quarter included Swift, Seventeen, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo and King & Prince.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the third quarter 2024 increased 16.3 per cent year-on-year to €556 million (A$920 million).

UMG was scheduled to host a conference call for investors in the early hours of Friday morning Australian time.

Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG’s Chairman and CEO, said: “We are setting the stage for a new wave of streaming growth and new opportunities to UMG, its artists, songwriters and shareholders.”

Meanwhile, the company has announced that CFO Boyd Muir has been promoted to COO.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Meta And UMG Cut Deal To “Address” Unauthorised AI-Generated Songs
Music
Music Streaming Growth In Decline?
Universal Music Group Shares Plunge Over Weak Streaming, Subscription Numbers
Taylor Swift’s Songs Return To TikTok
Taylor Swift Becomes One Of The World’s Richest People
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

‘Can You Describe What You See Ahead?’ Google Maps, Waze Integrate Gemini AI
Latest News
/
November 1, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Will Samsung Drop Its ‘Galaxy’ Branding For The S25 Series?
Latest News
/
November 1, 2024
/
Wesfarmers Defends Big Profit, Says Pollies Should Show Some Love
Latest News
/
November 1, 2024
/
Intel
Struggling Intel Hints At Turnaround With Optimistic Forecast
Latest News
/
November 1, 2024
/
Amazon’s Cloud Division Rebounds As Company Invests Heavily
Latest News
/
November 1, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

‘Can You Describe What You See Ahead?’ Google Maps, Waze Integrate Gemini AI
Latest News
/
November 1, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The data is mind-boggling. Every month, around two billion people on the planet use Google Maps – for work, play,...
Read More