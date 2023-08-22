HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Universal Music & YouTube Unite To Minimise AI Threat

Universal Music & YouTube Unite To Minimise AI Threat

By | 22 Aug 2023

YouTube is partnering with Universal Music, and numerous players in the industry, like singer Rosanne Cash and producer Don Was, to form a newly founded Music AI Incubator to experiment with AI’s musical capabilities.

According to Universal Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lucian Grange, the partnership will include the collaboration with the likes of artists like rapper Yo Gatti and representatives of the estate of singer Frank Sinatra, and will set out to discover how to best employ AI-related tools. Additionally, the partnership will aim to encourage more artists to get involved in the process.

Over in the YouTube camp, CEO Neal Molan shared in a post that the streaming titan aims to impose copyrights and monitor for illegal use of an artist’s voice.

AI-generated videos like the pulled down deepfake song featuring Drake and The Weeknd’s voices are getting massive views, with YouTube having over 1.7 billion views this year alone and with the incubator, the industry is looking to find ways entertainers can turn a profit from the new tech.

“We’re eager to further build on our focus of helping artists and creators make money on YouTube and will continue to do so in collaboration with our partners,” Molan said.

The fact that Universal Music has moved on from calling AI music a ‘fraud’ to learning how to best utilise the new technology shows that the music giant is ready to accept a future inclusive of AI.

Before the incubator launch, Grainge had cautioned that if AI development is left unrestricted, we would see a “flood of unwanted content on platforms” and “rights issues with respect to existing copyright law”.

Now Universal is taking the initiative with its partnership with YouTube to most likely mitigate any AI-related risks of not preparing for the way AI will change the music industry.

Establishing the three fundamental philosophies of AI, YouTube disclosed “generative AI systems may amplify current challenges like trademark and copyright abuse, misinformation, spam, and more. But AI can also be used to identify this sort of content.”



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Sticker Shock For New Amazon Music Platform Price?
YouTube Begins Testing Anti-Adblocker Popup, Promotes Premium Subscriptions
Google Looking To Combat AI ‘Deepfakes’ For Universal Music
YouTube’s New 1080p for Premium Subs Now Available on Desktop Web
Google To Delete Thousands of Accounts
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Hisense Executive Jailed Over Multi Million Dollar Fraud
Latest News
/
August 22, 2023
/
D-Link Releases New “Durable” Industrial Gigabit Switches
Latest News
/
August 22, 2023
/
Kogan Back Spinning Yarns To Deflect From 28% Fall In Sales, Claims Business Is Now “Like Apple”
Latest News
/
August 22, 2023
/
Listen Up Analog Enthusiasts – Bryston Releases New Preamplifier
Latest News
/
August 22, 2023
/
Coles Profits Fall Short Of Expectations, Share Value Slumps
Latest News
/
August 22, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Hisense Executive Jailed Over Multi Million Dollar Fraud
Latest News
/
August 22, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Exclusively exposed by ChannelNews a former senior Hisense executive who was accused of stealing $3.4 million over several years to...
Read More