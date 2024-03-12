HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 12 Mar 2024

Uniden has revealed five new additions to its DashView and iGO Cam series, including the company’s first 5K Video Ultra Resolution dash cam, the DashView 60+.

High tech features have been combined with a contemporary design, to provide a greater range of options for capturing outside and inside vision in a vehicle.

The cameras have been designed for recreational drivers, commuters, and professional road users, which include taxis, couriers, and tradespeople.

The smartphone enabled DashView range has the latest high-end dash cam technology packed into a compact design, ideal for discreet positioning.

The DashView 60+ boasts its 5K resolution, with 150-degree wide angle front facing camera. All models come with built in Sony Starvis sensors, low light sensitivity, and Wide Dynamic Range.

These also come with energy saving Smart Parking Mode, which records motion-activated events in 60 second blocks, while cars are parked.

DashView 60+

The DashView 60R is a 4K Smart Dash Cam, which includes a 2k Super HD Rear Camera.

The DashView 40R is three cameras in one, and includes an up to 4K Ultra Video Resolution front camera, a FULL HD rear camera and cabin camera.

Users can access and share recordings via the built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and the free DashView app for Android and iOS.

See below other features of the Uniden DashView series:

  • Up to 5GHz Built in Wi-Fi for fast data transfer.
  • Safety Speed/Red Light Camera Warnings.
  • Windows/Mac Viewer.
  • Built in GPS and G Sensor.
  • Loop and Event Recording.
  • Multi-Level Cell 64GB U3 High Endurance SD Card (included).
  • 2 Year Warranty (SD card and accessories 6 months).

The Uniden DashView 60+ is retailing for A$399.95.

The Uniden DashView 60R is retailing for A$499.95.

The Uniden DashView 40R is retailing for A$399.95.

iGO Cam 45R

The latest Uniden iGO Cam smart dash cams, the iGO Cam 35 and iGO Cam 45R are compact and use the latest in-car accident recording ‘Black Box’ technology, complete with 130-degree Wide Angle View cameras.

A 3-axis g-sensor measures and captures acceleration and g-force impact in three different dimensions, and the built-in parking sensor detects sudden vibration, which triggers footage recording even with the engine off.

The iGO Cam 35 has a 2-inch LCD colour screen and full HD camera. The iGO Cam 45R has a 3-inch LDC colour screen, 2K front camera and a full HD rear camera with Wi-Fi. Both come with a sticker mount with a rotating design.

See below other features of Uniden’s iGO Cams:

  • Plug & Play – easy set up.
  • Event and Loop Recording Mode.
  • Photo Mode.
  • Date and Time.
  • 6m USB power cable and charger.
  • Records Footage onto Micro SD Card 128GB max capacity (Not Included).

The Uniden iGO Cam 35 is retailing for A$99.95.

The Uniden iGO Cam 45R is retailing for A$179.95.



