Home > Latest News > Uniden Unveils AI-Powered Baby Monitor

Uniden Unveils AI-Powered Baby Monitor

By | 14 Mar 2025

Japanese company Uniden has launched its latest baby monitor for tech-savvy parents.

The BW4501 baby monitor with a 4.3” video camera and a versatile clamp camera is designed to go beyond basic monitoring with AI-driven alerts, environmental tracking and two-way communication.

The BW4501 allows parents to soothe babies with built-in lullabies and white noise, while temperature and humidity alerts ensure the nursery remains comfortable.

The monitor also features crying and motion sensors, sending real-time alerts when a baby stirs, and a customisable night light to create a calming atmosphere.

A standout addition is the two-way talk function, allowing parents to communicate with their little ones remotely, offering reassurance without having to enter the room.

Compared to other baby monitors on the market, the BW4501 stands out with its AI-powered alerts and real-time environmental tracking, features often found in premium models at a higher price point. Competing brands such as Nanit and Owlet offer similar capabilities, but Uniden provides a cost-effective alternative without sacrificing essential features.

Uniden has been expanding its footprint in the smart home and security space, with recent releases focusing on AI-driven monitoring solutions.

Part of Uniden’s baby monitor range, the BW4501 is now available at JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys for $229.95 RRP.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Google Told To Sell Chrome, But Can Keep AI Investments
Sony Music Removes 75,000 AI-Generated Tracks in Copyright Battle
Alibaba Unveils AI Challenger to DeepSeek and OpenAI
UK Regulator Clears Microsoft’s A$20.5 Billion OpenAI Deal
Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI-Powered Video Verification
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung to Challenge Shokz with Bone-Conduction Headphones
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Global Smartwatch Shipments Record First-Ever Decline
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/
Myer Secures Top Retail Executives Amid Major Leadership Shakeup
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/
Comcast Reaches A$4.77 Billion Agreement For Olympic TV Rights
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/
Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 3 With Auracast Support
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung to Challenge Shokz with Bone-Conduction Headphones
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its first-ever bone-conduction headphones at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July, marking a...
Read More