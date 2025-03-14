Japanese company Uniden has launched its latest baby monitor for tech-savvy parents.

The BW4501 baby monitor with a 4.3” video camera and a versatile clamp camera is designed to go beyond basic monitoring with AI-driven alerts, environmental tracking and two-way communication.

The BW4501 allows parents to soothe babies with built-in lullabies and white noise, while temperature and humidity alerts ensure the nursery remains comfortable.

The monitor also features crying and motion sensors, sending real-time alerts when a baby stirs, and a customisable night light to create a calming atmosphere.

A standout addition is the two-way talk function, allowing parents to communicate with their little ones remotely, offering reassurance without having to enter the room.

Compared to other baby monitors on the market, the BW4501 stands out with its AI-powered alerts and real-time environmental tracking, features often found in premium models at a higher price point. Competing brands such as Nanit and Owlet offer similar capabilities, but Uniden provides a cost-effective alternative without sacrificing essential features.

Uniden has been expanding its footprint in the smart home and security space, with recent releases focusing on AI-driven monitoring solutions.

Part of Uniden’s baby monitor range, the BW4501 is now available at JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys for $229.95 RRP.