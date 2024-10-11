Uniden, which recently appointed Damon Gardner as the executive GM for the Oceania region, has announced its sponsorship of V8 SuperUte Racer Holly Espray.

The 21-year-old Espray has been racing go-karts since the age of 7.

The company said that the business identified Espray as talent deserving of sponsorship to help her achieve her dreams in a male-dominated sport.

“Uniden is very proud to get behind this young driver and we can’t wait to see what she achieves,” said Brad Hales, Uniden Head of Marketing Oceania.

As part of the sponsorship, the company has equipped her with on-road safety tech, which it says is ideal for both racing professionals and everyday drivers.

Espray is using the Uniden XTRAK UHF Radios and the 5K Uniden Dash View Smart Dash Cam as her communication and safety tools.

“Holly represents the high performance and reliability that Uniden stands for. Her unwavering trust in the Uniden brand fuels her determination as she faces the demanding challenges of Bathurst, proving that with the right support, even the toughest races can be conquered. We look forward to seeing Holly excel with the help of Uniden Australia,” added Hales.

Uniden’s wireless communication and security solutions are used in various sectors from motorsports and emergency services to home security.

Earlier this year, it released eight new cameras for the Oz market. Unlike several security camera suppliers, there are no surprise subscriptions or additional ongoing charges for those devices.

That range of wire-free security cameras feature an integrated spotlight, Thermosense Technology for heat and movement detection, a two-way audio feature to talk via the app, a 120-degree wide viewing angle and a siren alert trigger.