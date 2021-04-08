Uniden is rolling out two new security cameras exclusively at Bunnings Warehouse.

The indoor Uniden Guardian App Cam Home features a 2K resolution with a 355-degree pan and 50-degree tilt rotation, and multiple units can be controlled and viewed via the same Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart device.

For outdoor use, the Uniden App Cam Solo Pro records in 1080p full HD, has a 120-degree viewing angle and built-in spotlight, and is designed for Australian homes and weather conditions, the company says.

According to Uniden, both cameras have two-way talk functionality, privacy masking, and recording to SD card or the cloud with seven free days of rolling cloud backup for the life of the product.

“Both the Uniden App Cam Home and App Cam Solo Pro are app-enabled and can be operated remotely using a smartphone or tablet to change the viewing angle, delivering more coverage than a static lens camera.

“The cameras feature pre-motion recording, capturing footage four seconds before motion is detected so the entire incident is recorded. They are also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so users can conveniently view footage and operate the camera using voice control,” the manufacturer said.

The App Cam Home is retailing for $129.95, and the App Cam Solo Pro (in black) for $249.95.