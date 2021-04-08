HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Uniden Launches Two New Security Cameras At Bunnings

Uniden Launches Two New Security Cameras At Bunnings

By | 8 Apr 2021
,

Uniden is rolling out two new security cameras exclusively at Bunnings Warehouse.

The indoor Uniden Guardian App Cam Home features a 2K resolution with a 355-degree pan and 50-degree tilt rotation, and multiple units can be controlled and viewed via the same Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart device.

For outdoor use, the Uniden App Cam Solo Pro records in 1080p full HD, has a 120-degree viewing angle and built-in spotlight, and is designed for Australian homes and weather conditions, the company says.

According to Uniden, both cameras have two-way talk functionality, privacy masking, and recording to SD card or the cloud with seven free days of rolling cloud backup for the life of the product.

“Both the Uniden App Cam Home and App Cam Solo Pro are app-enabled and can be operated remotely using a smartphone or tablet to change the viewing angle, delivering more coverage than a static lens camera.

“The cameras feature pre-motion recording, capturing footage four seconds before motion is detected so the entire incident is recorded. They are also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so users can conveniently view footage and operate the camera using voice control,” the manufacturer said.

The App Cam Home is retailing for $129.95, and the App Cam Solo Pro (in black) for $249.95.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Aldi Set To Launch Online, Specials Suppliers Set To Benefit
Bunnings, Metcash Fight For Tradie Tools Market
Bunnings Gets Green Light For $48m NSW Megastore
Bunnings Clocks $1.2bn Earnings Driven By Pandemic Home DIY
Wesfarmers Profits Up 16.6%, Bunnings Tops $1 Billion
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Abbey Road Studios Talks Music In Bowers & Wilkins Series
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News Partnership
/
April 8, 2021
/
D-Link Wins Red Dot Awards For Design
Connected Home D-Link Home Security
/
April 8, 2021
/
REVIEW: Moto G10 – Small Price, Huge Battery
Latest News Latest Reviews Motorola
/
April 8, 2021
/
Cambridge Audio Unveils New All-In-One Audio Streamer
Latest News Sound
/
April 8, 2021
/
Westfield Walloped By Shareholders Over Exec Pay
Latest News
/
April 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Abbey Road Studios Talks Music In Bowers & Wilkins Series
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News Partnership
/
April 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
As the official speaker brand of choice for the iconic Abbey Road Studios engineering equipment, Bowers & Wilkins has partnered...
Read More