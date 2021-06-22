Uniden is releasing a 4K wired Network Video Recording (NVR) security system, which will offer round-the-clock recording and monitoring to both homes and businesses.

The Uniden Guardian App Cam 4K NVR system comes with either an eight-channel or 16-channel setup, paired with IP66-rated weatherproof bullet and dome cameras.

Featuring power over ethernet capability, as well as AI smart alerts for person, vehicle, and motion detection, as well as up to 30 metres of night vision with an 87-degree viewing angle, the NVR comes with 2TB of storage on the eight-channel and 3TB on the 16-channel configuration.

According to Uniden, the system is also compatible with wireless cameras such as the App Cam Home+ and App Cam Spotlight+, which can connect via wi-fi when ethernet is unavailable.

“The mix-and-match package enables users to tailor this system to each environment, with cameras providing high quality images every time, and the app offering convenience and peace of mind with streamlined notifications,” the manufacturer said.

The eight-channel system is available for $499.95 and the 16-channel for $799.95, while the Uniden Guardian App Cam 4K cameras in both bullet and dome varieties sell for $249.95.