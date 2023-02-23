HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Uniden Launches 2K Baby Monitor

Uniden Launches 2K Baby Monitor

By | 23 Feb 2023

Uniden has added a new smart baby monitor to its award-winning range, with this model boasting 2K resolution and dual-mode functionality.

The Uniden BW6101R offers 2K super-HD resolution, allowing parents to monitor their babies remotely from a tablet or TV, as well as a 5-inch colour screen HD monitor.

It also features up to 4 times local digital zoom via the monitor and 6 times remote zoom.

The BW6101R includes night vision, room temperature and humidity display function, and temperature range alerts.

Danger Zone detection mode marks off an area where the baby isn’t allowed to go, while a customisable night light with multiple colours, lullabies, and a white noise feature, helps send the baby to sleep.

The BW6101R is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for easy integration with a smart home setup. It costs $399.95.


