Uniden has added three new models to its BabyWatch range of baby monitors in Australia.

The entry- to mid-level range of products are all available in the sub-A$230 bracket and have been designed keeping in mind those on a modest budget.

The BW2511 baby monitor has a 2.8-inch colour screen, a temperature display, night vision, six lullabies, two-way talk, sound detection and a camera rotating stand.

The BW3531 meanwhile is a baby monitor with a pan and tilt camera and has a slightly larger 4.3-inch colour screen, a pan and tilt camera, temperature display, night light, night vision, eight lullabies including white noise, two-way talk and sound detection.

The BW4501 baby monitor and clamp camera is the most expensive of the three new offerings and has a 4.3-inch colour screen, full HD (1080P) clamp camera, portability with battery backup, 4X local digital zoom, room temperature and humidity display, a selection of four lullabies, two-way talk “Walkie Function”, the ability to record to an SD Card, night vision and a sound and motion alert feature.

“We developed these new products keeping in mind the financial pressures Australians are under, while still providing all the favourite baby monitor features in an affordable package. We know that young families are seeking reliable products from trusted brands and believe these new additions, starting at under A$100, really open up the category to a wider group of parents and carers,” said Brad Hales, national marketing communications manager for Uniden.

The BW2511 Baby Monitor costs A$99.95, while the BW3531 Baby Monitor with Pan and Tilt Camera is priced at A$159.95 and the BW4501 Baby Monitor and Clamp Camera costs A$229.95. All three products are available at a range of retailers across Australia including JB Hi-Fi and Big W, among others.