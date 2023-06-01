Uniden Australia have announced it’s offering bonus solar panels to customers who purchase eligible Uniden App Cam SOLO Pro 2K wirefree security cameras beginning today and ending ending on 31st December 2023.

Any customer that purchases an eligible product will get an additional solar panel per camera. Up to four solar panels are available, subject to terms and conditions.

Brad Hales, the National Marketing Communications Manager at Uniden has said, “Year-round home security is top of mind for many Australians, and keeping families and properties safe and secure is essential. Uniden Australia is committed to enhancing home security and safety, and increasing the value of its outdoor wirefree home security solutions, by offering bonus solar panels across the App Cam SOLO Pro 2K range to help increase uptime and availability of the cameras.”

See below the eligible products for the offer:

Uniden App Cam SOLO Pro 2K (single pack) – eligible for one bonus solar panel (RRP $99.95 Bonus Value)

Uniden App Cam SOLO Pro 2K (twin pack) – eligible for two bonus solar panels (RRP $199.90 Bonus Value)

Uniden App Cam SOLO Pro 2K (quad pack) – eligible for four bonus solar panels (RRP $399.80 Bonus Value)

“The App Cam SOLO Pro 2K home security camera range is an ideal wirefree security solution for every Australia household The cameras can withstand exposure to the elements, and continuously and reliably capture footage with a 120-degree wide viewing angle. Each camera is solar-powered compatible, ensuring seamless recharge and non-stop power during daylight hours. This ensures the super HD footage can be recorded and viewed without the risk of the battery being drained, and residents can achieve visibility of their home anytime, anywhere, for greater peace of mind.

“With an additional compatible solar panel, residents can maximise the benefits of solar power and their home security solution. It’s the perfect home security solution for long weekends, holidays, or any day of the week, particularly leading into the longer nights and darker winter days.”

The offer is open to any Aussie resident who purchases one of the eligible Uniden App Cam Solo PRO 2k security cameras, either online or in person from any authorised participating retail outlet or online store.