Uniden Appoints New Exec GM For Oceania Region

By | 26 Sep 2024
Uniden Damon Gardner

Uniden has a new lead for its regional team with Damon Gardner being appointed to the role of executive general manager for Uniden Oceania.

Gardner, who spent nearly two decades at Hunter Douglas Australia, most recently as its managing director for Australia and New Zealand until January this year, will now oversee Uniden’s consumer technology centred business and support the company’s plans for 2025 and beyond.

“Uniden is such a trusted brand in Australia with many award-winning products. I’m looking forward to bolstering our product expertise with an even better customer and consumer experience,” said Gardner.

“While I’m a new face to some of our customers, I look forward to meeting with our key contacts in the industry over the coming months.”

Apart from Gardner, Uniden’s regional management team also includes Brad Hales who heads marketing for the Oceania region, national sales manager Adam Sharpe, finance controller Hiromachi Tani and Justin Tong who is Uniden’s national product development and service manager.

“Together with the wider management team, we look forward to continually innovating and exciting the market with best-in-class products that resonate with consumers. We have already released some highly successful products across our dash cam, home security and baby monitor categories and we will share more news over time,” added Gardner.

There have been a string of steady releases from Uniden in Australia over the last few months. Notably, in July, the company unveiled eight new no subs required security cameras. They included cameras with an integrated spotlight, Thermosense Technology for heat and movement detection, a two-way audio feature to talk via the app, a 120-degree wide viewing angle and a siren alert trigger too.



