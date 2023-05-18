HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Unemployment Jumps, Rate Rise Less Likely

Unemployment Jumps, Rate Rise Less Likely

By | 18 May 2023

Unemployment has jumped to 3.7 per cent in April, easing pressures on the RBA to deliver yet another rate rise next month.

This marks a leap from the fifty-year lows since in March, where the unemployment rate sat at 3.5 per cent.

The number of employed people dropped by 4,300, with a 22,800 increase in part-time workers offset by a drop of 27,100 full-time employees, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The Reserve Bank of Australia building is seen in Sydney, Tuesday, October 1, 2019. The Reserve Bank has cut the official interest rate to a new record low of 0.75 per cent in a bid to drive up wage growth and reduce unemployment. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

The employment-to-population ratio fell 0.2 points, to 64.2 per cent, while labour force participation rate dropped by 0.1 of a point, to 66.7 per cent.

“Even with these falls, both indicators were still well above pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels and close to their historical highs in 2022,” ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.

The Reserve Bank has forecast the unemployment figures will hit 4 per cent by the end of the year.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
OZ Wages Saw Highest Annual Growth Since 2012
RBA Flags Further Interest Rate Rises
Minimum Wage Rise Will Cost Retail Jobs, Price Hikes
RBA Modelling Shows 80% Likelihood Of Recession
OZ Retail Falls For Second Straight Quarter
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

China Deletes 100,000 ‘Fake News’ Social Media Accounts
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/
Asus Launches ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console In OZ
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/
Communications Minister Can’t Get Foxtel Hooked Up
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/
Yamaha Launches New Receivers, Bookshelf Speakers
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/
Samsung Buying OLED Maker eMagin In $327M Deal
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

China Deletes 100,000 ‘Fake News’ Social Media Accounts
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
China is cracking down on fake news, closing more than 100,000 ‘fake’ social media accounts that purport to be from...
Read More