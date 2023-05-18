Unemployment has jumped to 3.7 per cent in April, easing pressures on the RBA to deliver yet another rate rise next month.

This marks a leap from the fifty-year lows since in March, where the unemployment rate sat at 3.5 per cent.

The number of employed people dropped by 4,300, with a 22,800 increase in part-time workers offset by a drop of 27,100 full-time employees, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The employment-to-population ratio fell 0.2 points, to 64.2 per cent, while labour force participation rate dropped by 0.1 of a point, to 66.7 per cent.

“Even with these falls, both indicators were still well above pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels and close to their historical highs in 2022,” ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.

The Reserve Bank has forecast the unemployment figures will hit 4 per cent by the end of the year.