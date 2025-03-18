The portable Bluetooth speaker market is a highly competitive space, with brands constantly pushing boundaries in sound quality, durability, and innovative features.

Ultimate Ears, a household name in this category, has introduced the EPICBOOM, a premium portable speaker aimed at music lovers who crave powerful sound and rugged durability.

Priced at AUD $499 at JB Hi-Fi, the EPICBOOM touts 360-degree immersive sound, deep bass, and an impressive 17-hour battery life.

But does it justify its hefty price tag? We put it to the test.

Design and Build Quality

The Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM sports a charcoal black fabric mesh exterior, giving it a sleek yet rugged look.

Ultimate Ears has also emphasised sustainability in the EPICBOOM’s design.

The speaker includes a minimum of 59% post-consumer recycled plastic by weight, making it a more environmentally conscious choice compared to other premium speakers, and the fabric material, made from 100% recycled polyester, enhances its eco-friendly credentials, but it has one notable downside – the lighter models tend to pick up dirt over time.

At 162mm (L) x 119mm (W) x 241mm (H) and weighing nearly 2kg, the EPICBOOM is not the most compact Bluetooth speaker on the market.

However, it includes a hand strap, making it relatively easy to carry.

The build quality is solid, with an IP67 rating that ensures dust resistance and water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

In addition, it is drop-proof up to 1 meter, which adds a layer of security for those planning to take it on outdoor adventures.

Another neat trick? The speaker floats on water, making it ideal for pool parties or beach outings.

Sound Performance

Where the EPICBOOM truly shines is its powerful 360-degree audio.

With 94dB of bass stereo output and an integrated woofer, this speaker is designed for loud, immersive listening.

It particularly excels in rock and pop music, delivering warm high-bass tones and crisp highs.

The adaptive EQ automatically adjusts based on the environment, optimising sound whether you’re indoors or outdoors.

One of the standout features is Outdoor Boost mode, which enhances clarity and volume for open-air listening.

This is especially useful in settings like a backyard BBQ or a day at the beach, where external noise can dilute audio performance.

However, while the bass is strong, it lacks the deep, thumpy low-end frequencies that some users may expect from a speaker at this price point.

Another minor drawback is the compression at maximum volume, which can cause distortion, particularly in bass-heavy tracks.

Despite this, the EPICBOOM still delivers better sound than the Ultimate Ears BOOM and MEGABOOM series, making it the brand’s best-sounding portable speaker yet.

Features and Connectivity

Ultimate Ears has packed the EPICBOOM with useful features, including PartyUp mode, which lets users sync multiple Ultimate Ears speakers for a more powerful sound experience.

This feature is great for large gatherings or events, ensuring no corner of the party is left without music.

Another strength is the customisable EQ, available through the BOOM app.

Users can tweak frequency bands or choose from pre-set modes such as Deep Relaxation, Podcast Mode, and Gaming Mode.

This adds flexibility, allowing the speaker to cater to different listening preferences.

However, one glaring omission is Bluetooth multi-device pairing.

Many competitors in this price range allow users to seamlessly switch between two devices, but the EPICBOOM only supports single-device pairing.

With a 55m wireless range, connectivity is other solid, and the inclusion of a USB-C port ensures fast charging.

That said, no auxiliary input is available, meaning you’re restricted to Bluetooth streaming.

Battery life is another highlight of the EPICBOOM.

With up to 17 hours of continuous playtime, this speaker can power through day-long events without needing a recharge.

The rechargeable lithium-ion battery ensures longevity, and while the exact charging time isn’t officially stated, USB-C fast charging is a welcome addition.

Is It Worth the Price?

At AUD $499, the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM is certainly on the pricier side, especially given its limited extra features.

While it excels in loudness, durability, and immersive 360-degree sound, it falls short in a few areas – deep bass reproduction, Bluetooth multi-device pairing, and premium bonus features that competitors offer at a similar price point.

If you’re after a durable, party-friendly speaker with excellent battery life and strong Bluetooth connectivity, the EPICBOOM is a solid choice.

The Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM is a powerful, durable Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor enthusiasts and party lovers, but it does not offer enough additional features to justify the high price.

Rating: 3.5/5

Pros:

Loud 360-degree sound with immersive bass

Outdoor Boost mode for better outdoor performance

PartyUp mode allows syncing with multiple UE speakers

Customisable EQ with preset modes

17-hour battery life

IP67 rating – water-resistant, dirt-resistant, and drop-proof

Sustainable design with recycled materials

USB-C fast charging

Cons: