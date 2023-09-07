Ultimate Ears have announced the new EPICBOOM speaker made from 100% recycled polyester fabric, a minimum of 59% recycled plastic and showcasing a new, innovative oval-design, and it’s cheaper than the new Sonos speaker.

The company claims the new speaker will unleash a huge 360 degree base sound, it comes on the same day that Sonos has announced a new speaker that is similar and will cost $799.

General Manager of Ultimate Ears, Jonah Staw said “We design our products with our customers and their lifestyles in mind. Customers want huge sound in a conveniently portable package and that’s what we have delivered with EPICBOOM. This speaker boasts our signature Ultimate Ears high-fidelity sound while delivering plenty of volume. We’re excited to add EPICBOOM to our product portfolio. This speaker will no doubt be a part of life’s epic moments.”

The oval design allows for an impressive internal acoustic volume, coupled with a 4.6 inch woofer for bass clarity. With an IP67 rating, the device is waterproof, dustproof, and floatable, and the internal microphone adjusts EQ and balances the sound from outside to inside.

Coming in two colourways; cotton white & lipstick red, and charcoal black & lime, the speaker allows up to 17 hours playtime, with a Bluetooth range of 55 metres. It has a one touch NFC feature available for NFC-compatible smartphones (Android 8.0 or later), where the sensor establishes a Bluetooth shortcut allowing for simple powering on, pairing, connecting, and playing. It’s also super easy to switch between playlists, taking just seconds.

Additional features include an LED battery indicator and a USB-C connector.

The BOOM app allows the user to choose between different preset EQs including Signature, Bass Boost, Game/Cinema, Podcast/Vocal, and the all-new Deep Relaxation mode.

They can also customise the mids, highs, and lows of the sound based on personal preferences, optimising sound for solo and group activities.

The most popular feature on the app is PartyUp, which allows the user to pair multiple Ultimate Ears speakers together. Users can wirelessly connect EPICBOOM, BOOM, BOOM 2, BOOM 3, MEGABOOM, MEGABOOM 3 and HYPERBOOM speakers, and Outdoor Boost cranks up the bass.

Ultimate Ears’ EPICBOOM will be available on www.ultimateears.com, and retailers across Australia for $499.95 starting September 25th, 2023.