The expansion of UK outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse into Australia continues, with the launch of its fourth Melbourne store.

The outlet is at the Glen Shopping Centre, in Glen Waverley – or, as Mountain Warehouse repeatedly calls it, Glen Waverly.

It is the fifth store to open in Australia, the first being in Brisbane earlier this year.

Mountain Warehouse – competing in Australia with the likes of BCF, Anaconda and dozens of smaller online and bricks and mortar retailers – was founded in 1997 by Mark Neale, the current CEO. It has 397 stores and multiple websites in nine countries, including 250 stores in the UK.

An Australian website launched in 2017. There are 24 stores in New Zealand, which the company says is its third biggest market.

“We’re delighted to be opening another new store in Australia after the continuous success of our previous launches,” Neale says. “We know Australians love exploring the great outdoors, so we are excited to bring our passion for adventure and great value gear for all the family here.”

Mountain Warehouse says the “opening of the stores has created 20 new jobs in the area”, but it’s unclear whether this refers to the new outlet, all of the Melbourne outlets, or something else.

The company sells clothing and footwear for adults and children, including the “British coastal lifestyle brand” Animal, which sells organic cotton tees and hoodies and a range of swimwear and accessories.

It also “caters for an extensive range of outdoor activities, including walking, hiking, water sports, running, cycling, camping and skiing”, and says its aim is to is to offer its customers “the best gear and service at affordable prices, keeping them warm and dry whatever the weather so everyone can enjoy the great outdoors”.

At the time of writing Mountain Warehouse did not appear to be listed on the Glen Shopping Centre website.

However, centre staff told ChannelNews the store was open.