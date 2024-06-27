Ultimate Ears has announced its latest portable Bluetooth speaker, the Everboom, will launch in Australia. The new portable speaker is a smaller version of the Epicboom, and like many other UE speakers, is also rugged and waterproof.

The UE Everboom is ideal for outdoor use in locations like the beach, pool, or a campsite. It’s IP67 rating makes it waterproof and dust-proof, and it’s also drop proof up to 1 metre. It can even float, making it easy to recover if it’s accidentally dropped in water.

When it comes to audio, the Everboom speaker features 360-degree surround sound. There’s an Outdoor Boost button that provides an extra 1db of sound when pressed. In terms of connectivity, the Everboom has Bluetooth 5.1 with a 55-metre range, plus NFC support for Android devices.

The Everboom has physical controls for volume, plus a Magic Button that can play, pause, and skip tracks. The button can also be configured to start playing a favorite playlist from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Music when long-pressed.

With the Boom app, you can enable a few additional features, including the ability to pair the Everboom with other Ultimate Ears speakers like the Epicboom, Megaboom 4, Hyberboom, and Boom 4 for a multi-speaker experience. In addition, the app lets you use the Everboom like a megaphone, letting you make announcements that can be heard by other people when outdoors. The app also has multiple EQ modes like Signature Bass Boost, Game, Cinema, and Deep Relaxation.

The UE Everboom comes with 20 hours of battery life and charges over USB-C. Ultimate Ears includes a carabiner in the retail box.

The Ultimate Ears Everboom speaker is available to pre-order in Australia at retailers including JB Hi-Fi at a price of A$349.95, with shipping expected to commence on July 22. It’s available in four colours: Charcoal Black, Azure Blue, Raspberry Red, and Enchanting Lilac.