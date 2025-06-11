Home > Latest News > Ubisoft Execs Accused of Toxic Culture in French Harassment Trial

Ubisoft Execs Accused of Toxic Culture in French Harassment Trial

By | 11 Jun 2025

Three former Ubisoft executives are at the centre of a landmark harassment trial in France, with accounts exposing a toxic, misogynistic workplace that left female employees “terrified” and “humiliated”.

Former senior staff Serge Hascoët, Tommy François, and Guillaume Patrux face charges including sexual harassment, bullying, and, in François’s case, attempted sexual assault. All deny the allegations.

During four days of hearings, the court heard claims that women were tied to chairs, forced to do handstands, and subjected to daily sexualised comments.

Other disturbing behaviour included unsolicited massages, porn played in shared workspaces, drawings of genitalia left on desks, and a whip cracked near employees’ heads.

French video game developer UBISOFT is known for hit games such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and the Tom Clancy’s series.

Prosecutor Antoine Haushalter described the evidence as “overwhelming” and called the case a turning point for the games industry, marking the first major trial stemming from the #MeToo movement in gaming. He alleged Ubisoft fostered a “systemic” culture of sexism and impunity.

One accuser said François once forcibly kissed her at a Christmas party while colleagues restrained her. Another said HR told her not to “make a big thing of it” after reporting an incident.

Hascoët, formerly Ubisoft’s chief creative officer, allegedly joked about sexually calming a female colleague in front of others, while Patrux is accused of violent outbursts, including setting fire to a staff member’s beard with a lighter.

The judges have now retired to consider their verdicts.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Nintendo Switch 2 Set to Smash Records as Fans Queue in Droves
Can the New MSI Claw A8 Rival the Nintendo Switch 2?
Samsung’s 2025 OLED TVs Get G-Sync Certification for Smoother Gaming
Warner Bros Games Revenue Plummets 48% Amid Lack of Releases
Lenovo Launches Powerhouse Legion 9i Laptop
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Goes After Officeworks Core Retail Offering
Latest News
/
June 12, 2025
/
Logitech Unveils Flip Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Pro and iPad Air
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/
OZ To Get Another Sattelite Operator As Carriers Come Under Pressure
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/
Android 16 Rolls Out Early with Major Upgrades for Pixel Phones
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/
Apple Admits Siri Delays, Unveils AirPods Upgrades Amid iOS 26 Backlash
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Goes After Officeworks Core Retail Offering
Latest News
/
June 12, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
As Officeworks goes after JB Hi Fi business Amazon has emerged as a major threat for Officeworks core business with...
Read More