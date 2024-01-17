HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > U.S. Costco To Trial Member Card Scanners At Entrances

U.S. Costco To Trial Member Card Scanners At Entrances

By | 17 Jan 2024

Costco members might come across stores in the U.S. experimenting with membership card scanners at entrances to verify their membership. The move comes as Costco is working to enhance member experience and to block non-members from being let into stores.

On Jan. 8, Costco Insider posted photos on social media of a store in Issaquah, Washington state, with a sign near the entrance that read, “You will be asked to scan your membership card before entering the warehouse”.

To gauge what consumers think, Costco Insider asked them what they thought on both Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “They’re checking to make sure the photo matches the person. What do you think?!”

One Costco shopper responded on X, “Great for all of us with legit memberships”.

Another agreed, saying, “I’m so glad for this. I hate being assaulted at checkout for my card.”

Others worried long lines would be a biproduct of scanning IDs.

“I think that will cause long lines to enter and frustrate people!” a Facebook user posted.

According to Costco Insider, one test site will be next to where the store business is headquartered.

Currently, non-members are only allowed to come into Costco to purchase prescriptions and the scanning will crack down on any wannabe members from coming in.

Costco operates 871 warehouses, many in the U.S. and Puerto Rico but also found in Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden.

In Australia, there are two types of membership, Gold Star and Business and each are $60 per year but the price is being raised to $65 in 2024.

According to Costco, the merchandising giant is set to open new warehouses in the Northern Beaches and Sydney’s south, in addition to its 14 warehouses across Australia.

Costco Australia’s most recent annual sales hit $3.67 billion to the end of last August, up 30%, leading over Myer, David Jones and Officeworks.

There has not been any official word yet on if Australian Costco’s will also trial the membership scanners.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Costco Shutting Down Big Melbourne Store
Big Tech Ignoring Calls To Protect Users from Scams, Says ASIC
Retailers Turning To AI To Predict Sales & Stock Levels
Google & Meta’s Ad Revenue Costs Publishers $21.9B, Study Says
Musk Might Test 3 Subscription Tiers For X
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Opinion: Why ABC Journalists Who Are Threatening To Strike Should Stay Off Air, Rating May Come Back
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Lenovo’s Medion Fined For SIM-Swap Scam Costing Customers $160K
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Sharp QDEL display. Source: Digital Trends.
QDEL Screens Could Be The Next Big TV Trend
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Binge & Dan Murphys Among Major Brands Hit By Cyber Attack
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Apple Park, California
Apple Could Lose Billions From Walled Garden Collapse
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Opinion: Why ABC Journalists Who Are Threatening To Strike Should Stay Off Air, Rating May Come Back
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The ABC is facing a staff revolt and the good news it could see a bunch of left-wing bias journalists...
Read More