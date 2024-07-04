Award-winning home appliance brand, Bosch, is set to launch two new compact washer-dryer ranges, designed for those wanting full-size features for small spaces.

The new machines will be part of the company’s 500 and 800 series, and come with various advanced features new to Bosch’s compact appliances.

Both series models will be equipped with Bosch’s Home Connect technology, offering additional program options, including starting a cycle from a smartphone or tablet, remote monitoring, and the new ‘Smart Dry’ feature.

This feature will recommend the best suitable drying settings based on the last wash cycle.

For the 800 Series, Bosch is adding i-DOS technology, which can detect the load size, fabric type, and soil level to allow the washer to automatically dispense the exact amount of liquid detergent required for the load.

The dryer comes with a ‘Steam Restore’ feature, which can dry and refresh clothes, minimising the need for ironing as it reduces wrinkles.

The main features of the washers include a drum capacity of 2.4 cubic feet, an increased spin speed of 1,600RPM, AquaStop Plus, which consists of double-walled hoses with a safety valve and 24-hour leak detection, and the Energy Star Most Efficient mark in 2024.

The main features of the dryers include a self-cleaning condenser, an improved heat pump dryer, and the Energy Star Most Efficient mark in 2024.

Head of Business Unit Laundry for North America at BSH Home Appliances Group, Tyler Kungl said, “With this launch, Bosch gives consumers the innovative features that compact appliances often lack. Bosch’s new laundry pairs deliver by combining a sleek design with the latest technology, all while being able to fit into small spaces.”

Both 500 and 800 Series pairs are now available across America, costing between U$1,499 and U$1,849 (approx. A$2,232 to A$2,754). Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.