HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Two More Aussie Shopping Centres Change Hands

Two More Aussie Shopping Centres Change Hands

By | 7 Feb 2023

Shopping centres in Brisbane and Perth have sold to investors, as more and more consumers return to brick-and-mortar retail.

Westpoint Shopping Centre, 20km outside Brisbane’s CBD, has been bought for $46.5 million by Horwell Property Investments, a family development group.

The centre is anchored by Woolworths, who hold a 20-year lease.

“The high-performing Woolworths is extremely close to achieving turnover rent, with the property also offering significant development upside given the low site coverage and there is already a DA approved for a 432sqm proposed tenancy,” said CBRE’s Joe Tynan, who brokered the deal.

Further west, IP Generation has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Rockingham Centre, 47km from Perth’s CBD.

The centre is anchored by Coles, Woolworths, Kmart, Target, and Ace Cinemas and comes with development potential for an adjoining 42,000 square metre vacant block.

The sale represents “renewed demand for quality, sub-regional and regional assets with a focus on non-discretionary spending”, according to CBRE’s Simon Rooney, who brokered the sale.

 


703659

About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Wesfarmers Axes 100 Catch Employees
Consumer Confidence Highest Since June
Optus Hack Wiped $1.2 Billion In Brand Value: Report
Aussie Consumer Confidence “Depressingly Low”
Meta Gets 90% Of OZ Social Media Ad Spend
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Over 716,000 .au Domain Names Registered Last Quarter
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Ninth Straight Hike, Interest Rates Jump To 3.35%
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Logitech Debut Video Chat Booth
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Lenovo Launches 27″ ThinkSmart Display
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Super Bowl Will Break US Online Sports Betting Record
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Over 716,000 .au Domain Names Registered Last Quarter
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
There has been over 716,000 domain registrations with the .au extension from its launch in March to December, a new...
Read More