Two former staff members who worked at Harvey Norman’s Taren Point store have been charged following an investigation into the theft of $600,000 worth of stock.

According to documents filed with the Liverpool Court, a 49-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man from Liverpool, NSW, have been charged with using fraudulent cheques, stealing cash, and through Eftpos transactions obtaining a benefit via deception.

“Police executed search warrants at the homes of two former employees on 16 December 2022, seizing documentation and electronic devices for further examination,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Detectives arrested a 49-year-old woman at Lake Illawarra Police Station and a 46-year-old man at Liverpool Police Station on February 22.

The Taren Point store is a franchisee store run by Alex Wedd.

“The woman was charged with 69 counts of dishonestly, obtain financial advantage by deception, and 55 counts of steal property as clerk/servant,” police said.

“The man was charged with 35 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.”

The man was granted bail in Liverpool local court.

The woman is expected to appear before Port Kembla local court next week.