Many online services use two-factor authentication (2FA) to secure their user’s information.

It requires not only the password, but also a one-time authentication code sent via SMS, email, or generated by a dedicated app.

Spotify is extremely late to the game but has finally enabled a simple form of two-factor authentication for a small subset of regular, non-celebrity accounts.

It will send out the one-time code via email, with no support for 2FA code generator apps.

Currently, there doesn’t appear to be a way to turn the feature on or off, and the user is unable to choose how it works.

This is still in the testing stage and the feature hasn’t officially been announced.

Artist accounts already have 2FA with support for SMS, as well as third-party authentication apps.