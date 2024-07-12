HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Two-Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify

Two-Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify

By | 12 Jul 2024
Is Spotify subscription prices set to increase in Australia?

Many online services use two-factor authentication (2FA) to secure their user’s information.

It requires not only the password, but also a one-time authentication code sent via SMS, email, or generated by a dedicated app.

Spotify is extremely late to the game but has finally enabled a simple form of two-factor authentication for a small subset of regular, non-celebrity accounts.

It will send out the one-time code via email, with no support for 2FA code generator apps.

Currently, there doesn’t appear to be a way to turn the feature on or off, and the user is unable to choose how it works.

This is still in the testing stage and the feature hasn’t officially been announced.

Artist accounts already have 2FA with support for SMS, as well as third-party authentication apps.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Spotify’s Hi-Fi Tier Expected Soon, But It’ll Cost More
Is Spotify subscription prices set to increase in Australia?
Spotify Users To Begin Seeing Personalised Banners & Messages
Google Reportedly Working On Spotify Support For Gemini
Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
Spotify To Discontinue Car Thing Dashboard Accessory
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Currys Doubles Down On Commitment To Reimagining Physical Stores
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/
Tidal To Make Format Changes
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/
Call For Class Action Against Sonos As New Soundbar Revealed
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/
Google Unveils New Features For Samsung Devices
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Samsung Axes Key Charging Feature In New Galaxy Watches
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Currys Doubles Down On Commitment To Reimagining Physical Stores
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian retailers would do well to take a closer look at the lead taken by UK consumer electronics retailer Currys...
Read More