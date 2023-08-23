Twitch has become the latest company to test out a TikTok like style of browsing content, experimenting with a features surfacing clips in a new vertically scrolling feed called the “discovery feed,” which has started rolling out to “select users.”

The feed will showcase clips from Twitch creators, however to starts, they will only be horizontal clips, with vertical clips coming “as the feed evolves.” Currently, the discovery feed includes “featured” clips and popular clips.

Other companies that have introduced a TikTok like format include, Amazon, Reddit, and Spotify, announcing discovery feeds in July as one of their new upcoming features, with the ability to directly export clips to TikTok.

A vertically-scrolling video feed isn’t the only feature, with Twitch also announcing a plan to bring stories to the platform.