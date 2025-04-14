Shoppers across the United States are growing increasingly anxious as President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariff plans introduce economic uncertainty and the looming threat of higher prices on everyday goods.

Trump’s latest round of tariffs includes a 10% tax on most imports and a dramatic 145% levy on Chinese goods, a country that ranks among America’s largest suppliers.

The policy has already begun to influence consumer behaviour, as households attempt to get ahead of expected price hikes.

In interviews conducted by the BBC, several Americans described feeling caught off guard by the speed and scale of the changes.

“I can’t keep up with the president,” said Anna Woods, a legal operations worker from New York.

“Every day is something new.”

After receiving a notice from her son’s summer camp warning that tariffs might affect the cost of supplies like T-shirts, Woods said she felt unsure of how to proceed.

Others, like Richard Medina, acted quickly.

The 43-year-old replaced his malfunctioning iPhone out of concern that waiting could result in paying more.

“Let’s take care of it now,” he told his phone provider, citing fears of tariff-induced markups.

While the immediate impact on store shelves has been somewhat softened by advance stockpiling, economists predict more visible price increases in the coming months, especially for electronics, clothing, toys, and pharmaceutical basics, many of which are imported from China.

The Budget Lab at Yale estimates that the tariffs could add roughly $4,700 in annual costs for a typical American family if spending patterns remain unchanged.

Big-box retailers like Target and Walmart have already reported a rise in foot traffic and sales, while Amazon has seen an uptick in purchases from Chinese sellers on its platform.

Some consumers have begun to stockpile, not out of panic, but as a precaution.

Cristina Montoya, 74, said she’s been slowly adding canned goods and frozen fruit to her pantry, worried about long-term affordability.

Still, analysts caution that this rush in spending may be short-lived.

“We could see consumer spending be strong in March and April, but it’s just because of this surge ahead of the tariff increases,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide.

She predicts that U.S. economic growth could slow to just 0.5% this year, with unemployment potentially rising to its highest level since the pandemic.

Despite exemptions for smartphones and other electronics introduced in recent weeks, the overall volatility of Trump’s tariff strategy has left many Americans feeling confused and fatigued.