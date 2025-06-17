Donald Trump’s sons have unveiled a new tech venture, Trump Mobile, promising a US$499 (A$749) gold-plated Android smartphone and a patriotic mobile service targeting the MAGA base.

But despite the flashy marketing and nationalistic rhetoric, experts say the “Made in America” label will not hold up.

The T1 phone, expected to launch in August, has premium specs including a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable), a 50MP rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

That puts it in the same class as Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, which retails for around A$1,850, but is largely manufactured in China.

The Trump Organisation claims the T1 will be “proudly designed and built in the United States,” but industry analysts are not buying it.

Manufacturing a phone with these specs at that price point domestically would be “impossible right now,” says Johns Hopkins University business professor Tinglong Dai, who estimates a five-year timeline just to establish the infrastructure.

Even Eric Trump appeared to soften earlier claims of full US manufacturing during an interview this week, saying, “Eventually, all phones can be built in the US.”

Meanwhile, Trump Mobile’s wireless service, dubbed ‘The 47 Plan’, is set to operate as an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), piggybacking off major US carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

For US$47.45 a month, users are promised unlimited calls, texts, data, telehealth, and roadside assistance.

Ethics experts remain concerned about the overlap between Trump’s presidential power and his family’s growing business interests while he remains in the White House.

Recent financial disclosures show millions in revenue from Trump-branded books, sneakers, and crypto ventures.

The company has not revealed where the first batch of T1 phones will be assembled or who is supplying the components, though many expect overseas partners like Xiaomi or Oppo to be involved.