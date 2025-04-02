Home > Latest News > Trump to Review Final TikTok Deal as Andreessen Horowitz Joins Talks

Trump to Review Final TikTok Deal as Andreessen Horowitz Joins Talks

By | 2 Apr 2025

US President Donald Trump is set to review a final proposal for a TikTok deal this Wednesday (2 April) as the Saturday deadline approaches.

The U.S. administration is working to resolve the ongoing dispute over the app’s Chinese ownership, with venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz now joining the negotiations to buy out ByteDance’s Chinese investors.

Key Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are expected to meet with the president to finalise the plan.

The deadline for a deal is April 5, with a possible ban looming unless ByteDance sells its U.S. operations.

Andreessen Horowitz, led by Trump ally Marc Andreessen (pictured), is reportedly considering a significant investment, joining Oracle and other U.S. investors like KKR, General Atlantic and Susquehanna in an effort to spin off TikTok’s U.S. business. Earlier reports indicated Blackstone also expressed interest, though at a lower investment level.

The deal aims to address national security concerns by removing Chinese influence over the app, which is used by over 170 million Americans.

The announcement of the deal’s terms is expected to happen in the U.S. late Wednesday, with updates reaching Australian audiences shortly after.

TikTok’s 2024 global revenue was $36bn, with the U.S. market accounting for about a third (around A$18.6bn).



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Trump Confident of TikTok Sale Before Deadline Amid National Security Concerns
Prime To Stream Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’ as Australia Fails to Secure US Tariff Exemption
The European Union's competition commissioner, Teresa Ribera
The European Woman Who Dares To Stare Down Donald Trump On Big Tech
Xi Strikes A Deal With China’s Tech Billionaires
Donald Trump, Ursula von der leyen
Would The U.S. Be Tempted To Buy Nokia or Ericsson Or Both?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Australians Tipped To Get Access To New Live Sports Streaming Following Sale Of Foxtel
Latest News
/
April 3, 2025
/
Samsung Debuts Galaxy Tab S10 FE And Tab S10 FE+
Latest News
/
April 2, 2025
/
Microsoft Expands AI Features to Intel and AMD-Powered Copilot Plus PCs
Latest News
/
April 2, 2025
/
The Sneaky Software Update Change Apple Doesn’t Want You to Notice
Latest News
/
April 2, 2025
/
Is CES’s Use By Date Up As Retailers Question Whether They Will Go Back
Latest News
/
April 2, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Australians Tipped To Get Access To New Live Sports Streaming Following Sale Of Foxtel
Latest News
/
April 3, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Sports loving Australians are set to get a brand new sports streaming service backed by international investors with the capability...
Read More