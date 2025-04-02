US President Donald Trump is set to review a final proposal for a TikTok deal this Wednesday (2 April) as the Saturday deadline approaches.

The U.S. administration is working to resolve the ongoing dispute over the app’s Chinese ownership, with venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz now joining the negotiations to buy out ByteDance’s Chinese investors.

Key Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are expected to meet with the president to finalise the plan.

The deadline for a deal is April 5, with a possible ban looming unless ByteDance sells its U.S. operations.

Andreessen Horowitz, led by Trump ally Marc Andreessen (pictured), is reportedly considering a significant investment, joining Oracle and other U.S. investors like KKR, General Atlantic and Susquehanna in an effort to spin off TikTok’s U.S. business. Earlier reports indicated Blackstone also expressed interest, though at a lower investment level.

The deal aims to address national security concerns by removing Chinese influence over the app, which is used by over 170 million Americans.

The announcement of the deal’s terms is expected to happen in the U.S. late Wednesday, with updates reaching Australian audiences shortly after.

TikTok’s 2024 global revenue was $36bn, with the U.S. market accounting for about a third (around A$18.6bn).