Troy Hincho Gets GM Role At Residentia

By | 13 Nov 2024

Residentia Group has promoted general manager of sales and marketing, Troy Hinchco (below) to general manager of Australia, following the sudden death of Company founder Nathan Cary

Residentia Group UK director, Matthew Evans who stepped up to run the business following the sudden death of the founder is now the new group managing director,

In this role he will oversee the company’s three offices in Hong Kong, the UK and Australia.

Evans said of Hinchco’s appointment “Our strategic plan has been accelerated following the deeply saddening loss of our dear friend and co-founder, Nathan Cary. Troy will take on the role of general manager for Australia, supported by our dedicated Australian leadership team,” Evans said.

The role is not new for Hincho, having played a key role in the business since 2023 when the Company acquired the Omega brand from Shriro.

“Troy, has been an active leader alongside Nathan and the Australian team, contributing significantly to initiatives such as the relaunch of Omega” he said.

“I congratulate Troy on his well-deserved appointment to the general manager role and wish him and the team all the best for the future”.

No mention has been made on the recent success of the Melbourne based Company, or how the Omega appliance brand is performing in Australia.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
