HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Treasurer Forecasts 9.25% Jobless December Quarter

Treasurer Forecasts 9.25% Jobless December Quarter

By | 23 Jul 2020
,

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has offered “harsh numbers” for a “harsh reality”, with local unemployment forecast to peak in the December quarter at 9.25% amidst the COVID19 pandemic.

“The coronavirus has had a significant impact on the budget bottom line,” said Mr Frydenberg.

Unemployment is projected to slip back to 8.75% in 2020/21.

The country’s budget deficit is forecast to balloon to a high last seen in around World War II, following a surge in government assistance to support individuals and businesses.

The 2020-21 budget deficit is expected notch $184.5 billion for the twelve months to 30 June 2021 – lower than the $230 billion figure predicted by NAB.

“The economic outlook remains very uncertain,” said Mr Frydenberg.

“These deficits reveal the real cost to the budget of protecting lives and livelihoods from the coronavirus.”

Net debt is forecast to hit A$677.1 billion in 2020/21, with GDP forecast to contract 2.5% in the period.

The news comes as Victoria continues to grapple with a resurgence in coronavirus conditions, notably impacting the state and national economy.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Prime Day Sale Delayed
Aldi To Open 70 New Stores
Mega Amazon Sydney Warehouse Deal Raises The Bar
Govt Lifts Worker Re-Skill Aid As Unemployment Hits 7.4%
Afterpay Inks Apple Pay, Google Pay Deal In Credit Card War
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussies Push ‘Nintendo’ Google Searches To Ten-Year High
Google Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/
New iPhone Camera To Mirror Samsung, Huawei After Supplier Deal
Apple Hardware Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/
Microsoft PC Revenue Up 14%, Surface Booms
Industry Latest News Microsoft
/
July 23, 2020
/
Slack Fights ‘Illegal’ Microsoft Teams-Office Bundle
Communication Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/
Amazon Prime Day Sale Delayed
Amazon Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussies Push ‘Nintendo’ Google Searches To Ten-Year High
Google Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Local Google searches relating to ‘Nintendo’ soared to over a ten-year high in the first half of 2020, according to...
Read More