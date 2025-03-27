A breakthrough in solar technology could transform entire skyscrapers into renewable energy power stations, thanks to newly developed see-through solar panels.

Researchers from the international CitySolar project have set a new world record for efficiency in transparent solar cells, achieving an impressive 12.3% conversion rate – on par with commercial solar panels.

This innovation could help decarbonise the construction sector and significantly advance Australia’s push towards sustainable urban development.

The key to this breakthrough lies in combining organic solar cells with perovskite, a material widely regarded as a ‘miracle’ in photovoltaics. This tandem design allows the solar panels to absorb near-infrared and near-ultraviolet light while letting visible light pass through, ensuring transparency for windows and glass facades.

Professor Morten Madsen from the University of Southern Denmark, a leading researcher in the project, highlighted the potential of the technology.

“Transparent solar cells could be the next big step in building-integrated energy solutions. Modern office buildings with large glass facades can now contribute to energy production without requiring additional space or structural changes. This represents a massive market opportunity.”

Until now, transparent solar windows have struggled with balancing energy generation and visibility, limiting their commercial viability. However, CitySolar’s new approach successfully overcomes these challenges while keeping production costs low.

The project has received nearly €4 million (A$6.6 million) in EU funding and is currently in the prototype stage. Researchers are now working with industry partners to scale up production and integrate the technology into future construction projects.

With Australia’s cities rapidly expanding and a growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, this breakthrough presents a promising solution. Transparent solar panels could be integrated into new and existing skyscrapers, reducing dependence on traditional energy sources and cutting greenhouse gas emissions from urban environments.