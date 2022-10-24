HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TP Vision Bypass Traditional OZ Retailers With New Philips TV

TP Vision Bypass Traditional OZ Retailers With New Philips TV

By | 24 Oct 2022

TP Vision, the manufacturers of Philips TVs, appear to have cut a deal with Amazon and Costco for their premium OLED TVs.

For the first time in several years, a Philips TV press release has been sent to media organisation for their new range of TVs, which ChannelNews has said, on several occasions, are among the best TVs in the world today.

The Philips 4K UHD MiniLED Android TV, available with 75- and 65-inch screen sizes, is now available through Australia, via Amazon and Costco.

Interestingly, TP Vision appear to have sidestepped the more traditional brick-and-mortar retails in favour of Amazon, who stock the 65-inch version, and Costco, who are ranging the larger model.

The latest MiniLED TV boasts immersive 4-sided Ambilight technology with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1300 nits, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos fidelity, along with Freesync Premium Pro Technology for increased gaming.

The 65-inch is available for $3,495, with the 75-inch retailing for $4,399.



