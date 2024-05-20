Via leaks, a new outdoor security camera by TP-Link has emerged, called the TL-IPC679V-A4. It boasts a triple-camera system, which combines a high-resolution 4MP fixed binocular camera with a 3MP pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera.

The binocular camera provides a wide FOV and brings images together, creating a panoramic 32:10 image with a resolution of 3,488 x 1,088 pixels.

The PTZ camera can automatically track people and vehicles via close-ups views for identification.

It allows a horizontal rotation of almost 285-degrees, as well as a vertical rotation with options ranging from slightly downward to almost straight up.

The camera comes with an upgraded adjustable bracket that allows the user to tilt the camera in five angles and horizontal adjustments throughout 360-degrees.

Additionally, the camera has infrared LED lights for night-time visibility, as well as warm light illumination and three night vision modes; infrared, full colour, and a special humanoid detection full colour mode,

Another feature of this camera is two-way communication via a built-in two-way voice intercom function.

The camera has an IP66 dust and waterproof rating, with smart features including intelligent motion detection, the ability to detect objects crossing designated borders in the view of the camera, automatic recording, and alarm notifications.

This new TP-Link camera supports storage via a microSD card (up to 512GB), cloud storage, and NVR storage.

Pricing and availability is yet to be revealed as TP-Link has yet to officially announce this device.

TP-Link Corporation Group has also announced that it has completed a global restructuring.

Under the new corporate structure, TP-Link Corporation Group will now operate dual headquarter companies.

Its United States headquarter will oversee products and marketing and operate an R&D centre, whereas its Singapore headquarter will serve as the holding company for operations.