Home > Latest News > TP-Link Under Fire in US Over China Cybersecurity Fears

TP-Link Under Fire in US Over China Cybersecurity Fears

By | 19 May 2025

Chinese networking giant TP-Link is under mounting scrutiny in the US, with calls from Republican lawmakers to ban its products amid claims the company poses a national security threat.

The push, which TP-Link has labelled a “smear campaign”, is raising concerns across global tech markets including Australia, where the brand is a major player in the consumer Wi-Fi router space.

Seventeen US lawmakers have urged the Commerce Department to block the sale of TP-Link’s small and home office (SOHO) networking gear.

They allege TP-Link has ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), uses “predatory pricing” to undercut US competitors, and is potentially enabling Chinese state-backed cyberattacks through its routers.

The lawmakers claim TP-Link now controls nearly 60% of the US consumer router market. TP-Link disputes this, saying its market share is closer to 35% and denies any affiliation with the CCP.

“TP-Link is not a state-sponsored entity and has no deep ties to the Chinese government,” the company said.

Despite founding its operations in Shenzhen, TP-Link now maintains a global headquarters in California.

US officials have not presented direct evidence that TP-Link has knowingly engaged in cyberespionage. But the FBI has warned that Chinese hackers are increasingly targeting SOHO routers, including TP-Link models, to access critical US infrastructure.

If a US ban is enacted, it could ripple into other markets including Australia where TP-Link routers are widely available at major retailers and often priced significantly below local and international rivals.

For example, a TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router retails locally from around A$120, far less than comparable models from brands like Netgear and Asus.

While no Australian government action has been announced, local cybersecurity experts may begin assessing similar risks.

For now, TP-Link insists it is confident that any US investigation “will recognise the security of TP-Link’s operations and products.”

The US Commerce Department has not yet responded publicly to the lawmakers’ request.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Hisense Unveils Vidda C3 Pro 4K Laser Projector with Harman JBL Sound
China Unveils World’s First 10G Broadband Network in Futuristic Smart City
Google Forks Out ‘Enormous’ Sums to Samsung to Preload Gemini AI App
DHL Suspends High-Value US Deliveries Amid Tariff Chaos
FTC Sues Uber Over ‘Deceptive’ Subscription Practices
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Acer Unveils New AI-Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Latest News
/
May 19, 2025
/
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ to Be First Blockbuster Filmed Entirely on IMAX Film
Latest News
/
May 19, 2025
/
Samsung to Use Titanium Back Plate in Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Tri-Fold Model
Latest News
/
May 19, 2025
/
Epic Asks Court to Compel Apple to Approve Fortnite’s Return to U.S. App Store
Latest News
/
May 19, 2025
/
Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Latest News
/
May 19, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Acer Unveils New AI-Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Latest News
/
May 19, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Acer has unveiled a suite of new AI-powered devices as it expands its Aspire AI lineup, along with new Swift...
Read More