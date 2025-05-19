Chinese networking giant TP-Link is under mounting scrutiny in the US, with calls from Republican lawmakers to ban its products amid claims the company poses a national security threat.

The push, which TP-Link has labelled a “smear campaign”, is raising concerns across global tech markets including Australia, where the brand is a major player in the consumer Wi-Fi router space.

Seventeen US lawmakers have urged the Commerce Department to block the sale of TP-Link’s small and home office (SOHO) networking gear.

They allege TP-Link has ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), uses “predatory pricing” to undercut US competitors, and is potentially enabling Chinese state-backed cyberattacks through its routers.

The lawmakers claim TP-Link now controls nearly 60% of the US consumer router market. TP-Link disputes this, saying its market share is closer to 35% and denies any affiliation with the CCP.

“TP-Link is not a state-sponsored entity and has no deep ties to the Chinese government,” the company said.

Despite founding its operations in Shenzhen, TP-Link now maintains a global headquarters in California.

US officials have not presented direct evidence that TP-Link has knowingly engaged in cyberespionage. But the FBI has warned that Chinese hackers are increasingly targeting SOHO routers, including TP-Link models, to access critical US infrastructure.

If a US ban is enacted, it could ripple into other markets including Australia where TP-Link routers are widely available at major retailers and often priced significantly below local and international rivals.

For example, a TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router retails locally from around A$120, far less than comparable models from brands like Netgear and Asus.

While no Australian government action has been announced, local cybersecurity experts may begin assessing similar risks.

For now, TP-Link insists it is confident that any US investigation “will recognise the security of TP-Link’s operations and products.”

The US Commerce Department has not yet responded publicly to the lawmakers’ request.