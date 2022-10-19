Toys ‘R’ Us shares have been paused this morning, pending a further announcement.

This comes after its shares suddenly leaped from 0.016 to 0.062, a 34.78 per cent jump that attracted the interest of ASX.

In response to the ASX price query, Toys R Us said it was “not aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could be an explanation for recent trading in the securities of the company.”

“The company holds information which it plans to announce in the coming week, however, currently the announcement cannot be made as the information concerns an incomplete proposal or negotiation that is uncertain.”

Toys R Us speculated that a Forbes article published yesterday, titled ‘Macy’s Partnership Signals A Brand New Future For Toys R Us’ which detailed the installations of 451 branded Toys R Us stores in Macy’s.

It clarified the info in this article has “no material impact” on Toys R Us, as it only relates to US operations.

Meanwhile, with trading paused, it seems an announcement will be coming shortly.

Given it concerns “an incomplete proposal or negotiation that is uncertain”, it may very well be a takeover.

More to come.