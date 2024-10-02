With the holiday season soon rolling in, and retailers going into overdrive to fulfil one of their busiest periods of the years, consumers are now putting together their shopping lists.

Deciding which toys are the season’s must-have for the children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews can be exhausting with the sheer information overload on the subject.

Luckily, Hamleys which has the world’s biggest toy shop has made the job a little easier by identifying its top toys for Christmas 2024.

It said that its selection included toys for newborns, teens and even adults spanning “everything from cuddles to collectibles”.

“Some of the toys on this year’s list foster a sense of connection, comfort and familiarity, whether they are transforming Bumblebee, sending Chase on an epic Paw Patrol rescue mission or enjoying Stitch giggle his way around the home,” said Hamleys head buyer Victoria Kay.

“There’s also toys that simply endure year-on-year like Play Doh, fun cars and the latest dart blaster.”

Here’s a list of Hamleys’ top toys:

• Stitch Crack Me Up Plush (A$40, available on Amazon Australia)

• Moana Singing Doll (A$47, available at Big W)

• L.O.L Surprise! Mermaids Tots (A$19, available at Target Australia)

• Lego Transformer Bumblebee (A$149.99, available at Lego)

• The Gross Bucket (A$40, available at Big W)

• Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels Deluxe Rescue Wheels Chase Vehicle (A$29, available at Big W)

• Drop Trivia Family Game (A$39, available at Big W)

• Play-Doh Marvel Hulk Smash & Squish Playset (A$60, available at Amazon Australia)

• Arias Alessandra Fur White Bonnet Baby Doll (£120 [A$231], Hamleys website)

• Bulldozer Stunt Car (£45 [A$86], Hamleys website)

• Number Blocks Five Musical Superstar Stage (£49.95 [A$96], Hamleys website)

• Monster Rotary Excel Electric Blaster (£40 [A$77], Hamleys website)

Deloitte’s recent 13th Retail Holiday Report, released last month, says that shoppers in Australia are looking to spend almost 18.9 per cent less – an average of $1002 each. The average expenditure during the 2023 holidays was $1192 per shopper.

The report finds 51 per cent of retailers expect sales growth during the 2024 holiday season, down from 57 per cent a year ago and 67 per cent in 2022. You can read more about that report on Channelnews here.