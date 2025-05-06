Home > Latest News > Tivoli’s 70s-Inspired Radio Hits Australia in Bold New Colours

Tivoli’s 70s-Inspired Radio Hits Australia in Bold New Colours

By | 6 May 2025

Tivoli Audio is turning back the clock with the launch of its limited-edition Model One BT ‘70s Colour Collection, bringing five nostalgia-fuelled finishes to one of its most iconic tabletop radios.

Now available for pre-order in Australia, this Bluetooth-ready AM/FM speaker will retail for around A$340, slightly higher than the classic Model One BT priced at A$280.

The new collection has a punchy colour range including Poppy Red, Golden Hour Orange, Avocado Green, Highlighter Yellow, and Navy Blue, all paired with walnut wood cabinets.

Each speaker still features Bluetooth 5.0, a tactile analog tuner, aux input, and the warm mono sound that Tivoli is known for.

The audio specs remain unchanged from the standard BT model with Tivoli’s use of a heavy-magnet driver and custom frequency tuning.

Key Features:

  • Bluetooth 5.0 wireless streaming

  • AM/FM analog tuner

  • 3.5mm auxiliary input

  • Real walnut wood cabinet

  • Five retro faceplate colours

  • Compact mono speaker

  • Old-school knobs for power, tuning, and volume

The Model One BT 70s Colour Collection is available for pre-order now at Tivoli Audio Australia priced at A$339.99.

Shipping is expected to begin in 6–8 weeks, with stock likely to be limited due to the collection’s “restricted” release status.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
L-Acoustics Takes Down European Counterfeiters 
Bowers & Wilkins Launches Px7 S3 Headphones
Panasonic Joins Open-Ear Trend with RB-F10 Buds
Skullcandy Taps Bose Technology for New Premium Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Sonance Adds New James SA68 Flagship to Small Aperture Series
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Leadership Transition Marks New Era for Beko ANZ
Latest News
/
May 6, 2025
/
Yamaha AVENTAGE AV Receivers Now Support Sonos Integration for Multi-Room Audio
Latest News
/
May 6, 2025
/
Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Latest News
/
May 6, 2025
/
iPhone 18 Pro May Feature Under-Screen Face ID in Major Redesign
Latest News
/
May 6, 2025
/
TPG Hits Satellite Milestone as Optus Faces Delays with Musk’s Starlink
Latest News
/
May 6, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Leadership Transition Marks New Era for Beko ANZ
Latest News
/
May 6, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Beko ANZ has announced a major leadership change alongside the unveiling of its newly renovated support office in Ormeau, Queensland,...
Read More