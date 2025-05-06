Tivoli’s 70s-Inspired Radio Hits Australia in Bold New Colours
Tivoli Audio is turning back the clock with the launch of its limited-edition Model One BT ‘70s Colour Collection, bringing five nostalgia-fuelled finishes to one of its most iconic tabletop radios.
Now available for pre-order in Australia, this Bluetooth-ready AM/FM speaker will retail for around A$340, slightly higher than the classic Model One BT priced at A$280.
The new collection has a punchy colour range including Poppy Red, Golden Hour Orange, Avocado Green, Highlighter Yellow, and Navy Blue, all paired with walnut wood cabinets.
Each speaker still features Bluetooth 5.0, a tactile analog tuner, aux input, and the warm mono sound that Tivoli is known for.
The audio specs remain unchanged from the standard BT model with Tivoli’s use of a heavy-magnet driver and custom frequency tuning.
Key Features:
-
Bluetooth 5.0 wireless streaming
-
AM/FM analog tuner
-
3.5mm auxiliary input
-
Real walnut wood cabinet
-
Five retro faceplate colours
-
Compact mono speaker
-
Old-school knobs for power, tuning, and volume
The Model One BT 70s Colour Collection is available for pre-order now at Tivoli Audio Australia priced at A$339.99.
Shipping is expected to begin in 6–8 weeks, with stock likely to be limited due to the collection’s “restricted” release status.