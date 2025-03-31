Home > Latest News > Tivoli Expands Bluetooth Speaker Line with Boutique Release

Tivoli Expands Bluetooth Speaker Line with Boutique Release

By | 31 Mar 2025

American audio brand Tivoli Audio, known for its retro-inspired high-fidelity products, has unveiled the Boutique, a compact Bluetooth speaker designed for modern interiors.

The new model takes design cues from the Model Two Digital but in a smaller, Bluetooth-exclusive format.

The Boutique features a brushed metal grille and real wood veneer cabinet, available in three finishes: walnut/gold, white/silver, and black/black.

Measuring approximately 4.5 inches in all directions (115 x 112 x 118mm) and weighing just under a kilogram, it is intended for use on nightstands, kitchen counters, or office desks.

The speaker is equipped with a 3-inch full-range driver, covering frequencies from 20Hz to 20kHz, with a peak output of 85dB. Unlike the Model Two Digital, which supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, the Boutique is limited to Bluetooth connectivity.

It also includes dual USB charging ports – one USB-A and one USB-C – on the top, allowing users to charge their devices while using the speaker.

The Boutique has drawn interest from hotel owners and interior stylists who see it as a practical and aesthetically pleasing audio solution. Its compact design and wireless functionality make it suitable for a variety of interior spaces.

The Tivoli Audio Boutique speaker is available now for an RRP of A$229. It can be purchased exclusively through Tivoli’s official website, with Australian stock expected to ship immediately.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Focal Bathys MG Wireless Headphones Launch with Hi-Fi Features
Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open-Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
Shure Helps Dismantle $1.7M Counterfeit Audio Network in China
Wiim Enters Standalone Amp Market with Vibelink
Rega’s Brio MK7 Amplifier Arrives in Australia This August
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Nine Reviews Data Security After Breach Exposes 16,000 Subscribers
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/
Is Corning’s New Gorilla Glass Ceramic the Future of Mobile Protection?
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/
Pro-Ject Launches AUTOMAT 1.2 Turntable for Effortless Vinyl Listening
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/
FCC Launches Investigation into Disney’s DEI Practices
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/
Streaming Platforms Scale Back Investment in Australian Content
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nine Reviews Data Security After Breach Exposes 16,000 Subscribers
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Nine Entertainment is conducting an audit of its external data security practices after a breach exposed the personal information of...
Read More