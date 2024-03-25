HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Titanium Frame Tipped For Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Titanium Frame Tipped For Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

By | 25 Mar 2024

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphone is rumoured to be coming with a titanium frame.

The Galaxy Z Fold5, launched last year, came with an aluminium frame, and currently, the only Samsung smartphone with a titanium frame is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was unveiled back in January.

It’s currently unknown whether the company will continue to use the Grade 2 titanium that’s on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, or opt for a higher grade.

It remains unclear, however, if the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 will also switch to a titanium frame, or keep the aluminium.

There are also rumours suggesting the upcoming foldable will come with a better Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) screen, as well as S-Pen support.

Both smartphones are tipped to be launched in July, one year after their predecessors. Additionally, there’s speculation a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold6 will emerge this year, potentially called the Galaxy Z Fold6 FE.



