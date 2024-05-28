Tineco’s latest FLOOR ONE Switch S6 Wet & Dry Vacuum has made its way to Australia.

This five-in-one multifunctional vacuum comes with various attachments for cleaning hard and soft surfaces.

Users can switch attachments in seconds via the SwitchPro Motor.

The device comes with iLoop Smart Technology, and can automatically detect debris, and optimise suction power and water flow.

It comes with a longer runtime for larger spaces. The floor washer runtime is 35 minutes, while the vacuum runtime is 65 minutes.

Being a five-in-one multifunctional vacuum, the device has a range of attachments to allow for cleaning of floors, corners, stairs, car interiors, upholstery, and more.

It combines self-cleaning with air-drying of its brush roller via the push of a button.

Heated 70-degrees Celsius water dissolves dirt, grime and deep-cleans the machine, from the pipe to the brush roller. It also uses bi-rotating brush rollers for deeper cleaning.

The vacuum will then undergo 70-degrees Celsius sealed air drying, which extracts water from all parts.

MHCBS technology constantly washes with fresh water at a consistent 450x per minute, recycling dirty water with the adhering scrape.

The machine comes with a ZeroTangle brush, which is a specially designed brush designed to target hair messes and pet fur without wrapping it around the brush.

The FLOOR ONE Switch S6 is a compact device. The floor washer weighs 4.3kg, while the vacuum weighs around 2.3kg.

Additionally, it’s equipped with a Dual-Edge cleaning feature that allows the user to reach narrow spaces and provides streak-free baseboard and hard-to-reach corner cleaning.

There’s also an LED display that provides the user with quick access information, such as battery level, cleaning reminders, and reports.

The FLOOR ONE Switch S6 is available from Amazon for A$999.

Back in early April, Tineco launched its new FLOOR ONE S7 Steam Wet & Dry vacuum in Australia, which uses the power of superheated 140-degrees Celsius steam to remove stubborn messes and stains.

It can simultaneously clean and sanitise hard floors and is a multifunctional vacuum that combines vacuuming, mopping, and steaming into one device.

It is currently retailing for A$1,199.00 from JB Hi-Fi.

Additionally, in February, Tineco released its FLOOR ONE S6 Pro Extreme, a three-in-one smart floor washer that combines mopping and vacuuming with self-cleaning features.

It’s equipped with a continuous freshwater flow system, an animated LCD screen, a self-cleaning feature, an eco-friendly mode, and dual-sided edge cleaning, and is able to handle tough messes and be used on multiple hard floor surfaces, including hardwood, tile, vinyl, and linoleum.

This device is currently available at JB Hi-Fi for A$999.